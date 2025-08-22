Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Legend could surprise a few people in the Ebor

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle partners Roaring Legend in the feature handicap who looks a lively outsider on the final day of the York Ebor Festival.

Latest run offers Ebor hope for Legend

Roaring Legend bounced back to the form he was showing in the winter when he ran at Newmarket last month and looks a live outsider in the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35) at York on Saturday.

Hugo Palmer's five-year-old was a solid fourth in a heritage handicap over the Ebor trip of a mile and three-quarters and will enjoy similar conditions on the Knavesmire. He's high enough in the weights off a rating of 102 as he takes on some potentially well treated rivals but has what it takes to get involved from a middle draw in stall 14.

His form on the All-Weather was exceptional, completing a hat-trick at Lingfield Park in February, but he's six pounds higher for what is his toughest assignment so far.

Speed track perfect for Zayer

We've always thought highly of Zayer at Archie Watson's Lambourn stables so we're hopeful of another big performance in the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (4.10) on Saturday.

His below-par effort in the Shergar Cup can be ignored as he just wasn't suited by the way that race developed. He's better judged on two big runs in defeat before that at Royal Ascot and Newmarket.

A close fourth in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes reads well in the context of this race and the way he finished in a Class Two on the July Course last month offers further encouragement.

Fast enough to break the juvenile track record at Ripon last summer, he will appreciate the quick conditions on Saturday and looks tailor-made for a speed track like York with a decent high draw in his favour.

Lizzie on Black Type mission

Jamie Insole and Dr Richard Newland have been looking forward to running Spinning Lizzie in the Group Three Virgin Bet Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on Sunday, and I share their optimism.

They really like this Kameko filly who missed the break in a handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival yet still made up a lot of ground in heavy conditions to finish second.

This is a big step up in class but she's worth her place in the line-up, despite her rating of just 87, and is capable of giving a good account of herself on what should be much more suitable ground.

Rosallion deserves Group One success

No one would be happier than me to see Rosallion gain a well-deserved Group One success for my good friend Sean Levey in the upgraded City Of York Stakes (3.00) on Saturday.

Nothing seems to have gone right for Richard Hannon's four-year-old who was denied a run in the Prix Jacques Le Marois by a slight training setback last weekend after just failing to peg back the pacemaking Qirat in the Sussex Stakes.

The pace should be strong which will suit last year's Irish Guineas winner who may have the most to fear from the French-trained Maranoa Charlie, who is owned by the Yorkshire-based Bond family. He only just failed to win the Group One Prix Jean Prat last time but encounters fast ground for the first time.

Longer trip the key to Daiquiri Bay

Alan King could hold the key to the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (2.25) on Saturday with the progressive Daiquiri Bay.

He ran well in a mile and a quarter handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival but should be seen in an even better light now he steps up to the Ebor trip of a mile and three quarters.

My husband Tom [Marquand] also has a strong chance on the King's horse Golden Handshake, who goes in pursuit of a hat-trick after winning over a shorter trip at Newbury for William Haggas. He should stay and could still be well handicapped.

