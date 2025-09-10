Hollie Doyle: Tadej has the talent to bounce back at Doncaster on day one of St Leger Festival

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle has four rides on the opening day of the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Tadej has class to bounce back

The race at York just wasn't run to suit Tadej last month, but he has the talent to bounce back in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes (1.50) at Doncaster.

Archie Watson's colt was sent off favourite for that sales race on the Knavesmire, but he was badly drawn on the far side in stall one and probably found the race coming a bit too soon after his battling Group Three win in France.

Colin Bolger, who rides him at home, has been very happy with him since that York run, and we have a better starting position (stall 22) near the stands' rail, close to York winner Song Of The Clyde.

Tadej stands out at the weights off his rating of 106, while the extra half furlong on this big Town Moor track will play to his strengths.

Dividend can put on special show

I'm particularly looking forward to getting back on Special Dividend in the JHA Architecture Nursery (4.10) on Thursday.

I've ridden Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole's colt in all three of his starts, including a staying-on third on his first try over this seven-furlong trip at York's Ebor Festival. He still felt green that day, but the way he finished from well off the pace suggests he will relish what should be a strongly-run race.

He gave me a lovely feel when I rode him for his work on Saturday, so I'm expecting a big run off just a two-pound higher rating.

Galloping test looks perfect for Aviemore

A mile and a half on this expansive track looks tailor-made for Aviemore, who makes his belated return to the Flat in the Winners Wear Skopes Menswear Handicap (5.15).

Harry Derham's four-year-old has developed into a promising hurdler since leaving Charlie Johnston in the winter but is a dual winner on the Flat, albeit over shorter distances.

Stamina won't be an issue for Highclere Thoroughbred Racing's son of Kodiac - he's won twice at two miles over hurdles - and he has the scope to progress from a rating of 86 if he's sharp enough to do himself justice after a summer break.

Bear on 'red' alert in opener

I always enjoy riding for trainer Rebecca Menzies, whose Goldie Bear takes her chance in the British Stallion Studs 'Carrie Red' EBF Fillies' Nursery (1.15) earlier on the card.

She needs to improve to go close in this but her third in a fillies' novice at York in July confirms she has promise, while she wasn't disgraced on her nursery debut at Newmarket last month.

Racing off a reduced mark over this slightly shorter distance, the daughter of Kodi Bear gets weight from all but one of her rivals in what looks an open-looking handicap.

Moon can hit target in May Hill

I rode in the Group Three race at Goodwood that Moon Target was second in and expect her to build on that performance in the Betfred May Hill Stakes (2.25).

The step up to a mile on a more conventional track in this Group Two contest should bring the best out of Sir Mark Prescott's filly, who had won her previous two starts in decisive fashion.

A little later, my husband Tom (Marquand) can play a leading role in the race they call the Fillies' St Leger, the Group Two Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes (3.00).

Tom is back on board his Ebor Festival winner Santorini Star, who got back in the winning groove over 2m last month but shouldn't mind the drop back to an extended mile and three quarters here.

William Haggas' filly takes on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Danielle and Crepe Suzette, who have both been running well of late without winning. Danielle shaped well in the Group Two Lillie Langtry at Goodwood after a long lay-off and sets a good standard based on that form.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft