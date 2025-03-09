Catalans Dragons end wait for Super League win with victory over Leeds Rhinos

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos. Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos.

Catalans Dragons claimed their first Super League win of the season at the fourth attempt after beating Leeds 11-0.

Reimis Smith scored two tries, with Arthur Mourgue converting one, while Luke Keary booted a drop goal to end the Dragons' three-match losing run.

Leeds started the brighter with a clear try-scoring chance for full-back Jake Connor but he fumbled the ball over the line, with the Rhinos unsuccessful with their captain's challenge, ruling any further appeal out of the game in the third minute.

"We want to play more attractive rugby league, score some nice tries, create great breaks, but I think we got caught in between over the past couple of weeks," said Catalans coach Steve McNamara.

"We got back to having some brutal, strong defence and not worrying too much about our attacking side of the game in conditions like tonight. We just did enough to win that game.

"Last week (against Leigh) we lost our identity in defence, we were too soft and the opposition were in control and that's never been us so we got back to ourselves tonight and it's really important to get a clean sheet.

"On a night like tonight it was about picking up scraps, loose kicks and mistakes and that's how we scored our points."

The hosts went a man down when Romain Navarrete was sin-binned for an apparent hip-drop on Leeds hooker Andy Ackers after 30 minutes but the numbers were evened just before the break when full-back Connor received a yellow card for a crusher tackle on Dragons captain Ben Garcia.

Leeds almost scored in the 39th minute when Matt Frawley was denied from a clever kick to the posts, the video referee ruling him offside, and it was the Dragons who went in at half-time one point ahead when stand-off Keary landed a drop-goal as the hooter blew.

A mistake from Harry Newman allowed centre Smith to strike for the first try of the game.

Catalans sealed the win with a second try for Smith in the 62nd minute when he capitalised from short range on a mistake by Ethan Clark-Wood.

Tariq Sims thought he had put some gloss on the win with a late dive over the line but the video referee spotted a juggle of the ball in the approach.

