Catalans 4-17 London Broncos: Kieran Dixon and Alex Walker tries keep relegation battle wide open

Kieran Dixon scored for London Broncos in the win over Catalans

London Broncos kept their Super League survival hopes alive with a much-needed 17-4 victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Kieran Dixon and Alex Walker scored tries as Danny Ward's men registered an important success in France.

It moves them level with Wakefield, Huddersfield and Hull KR, who all play on Sunday.

Catalans were missing key men Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum, with both players still serving a suspension for their roles in a last-minute brawl in the match against Warrington.

Alex Walker was another try-scorer for London Broncos in Perpignan

The Broncos gave a debut to Guy Armitage off the bench, the former Ealing Trailfinders rugby union player coming into the centres when introduced shortly after the hour mark.

London took the lead in the second minute with a Dixon penalty after Brock Lamb was tackled dangerously by Ben Garcia and Sam Kasiano.

The visitors extended their lead in the 10th minute. Catalans were attacking the London line when Samisoni Langi's pass was knocked into the air by Ryan Morgan and handed on to Dixon, who raced 80 metres to touch down in the corner. Dixon added the conversion.

Brayden Wiliame dotted down for Catalans but it wasn't enough

Olsi Krasniqi was sent to the sin-bin in the 16th minute for a dangerous tackle on Greg Bird and Catalans spent 15 minutes camped on the London line, their lack of a genuine half-back proving costly as they failed to crack the stubborn London defence.

Despite a late 40-20 in the second half by Jordan Abdull and a Lewis Tierney break, London's lead remained eight points at the break.

Three minutes after half-time, Kenny Edwards broke the London defence before a wide pass to Brayden Williame saw the Fijian centre dive over and halve the deficit. Tony Gigot missed the conversion.

London Bronco's head coach Danny Ward continues to do a masterful job

Again London kept their nerve. Following a penalty, the ball was sent to the left through the hands of Jay Pitts, Elliot Kear and Rhys Williams before Walker touched down under the posts. Dixon converted.

London extended their lead to 12 points on the hour after Catalans were found to be not square at the ball, Dixon converting his fourth goal of the game from 40 metres out.

The scoring was completed when Lamb added a drop-goal with 10 minutes remaining, giving the visitors a crucial three score advantage.

Bird was sin-binned by referee Liam Moore for dissent with three minutes remaining, capping a frustrating afternoon for the hosts.