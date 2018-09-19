Sky Live: Huddersfield v Wigan: Ryan Hinchcliffe poised for last home game

Thursday night's match will be Ryan Hinchcliffe's last home game before he retires

Ryan Hinchcliffe will play his last home game for Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night against Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.

Hinchcliffe announced his intentions to hang up his boots at the start of the month. The Australian, who joined the Giants in June 2015 from Melbourne Storm and represented New South Wales at Origin, has made 88 appearances in Claret and Gold.

At the time of the announcement, Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford was quick to praise the 33-year-old's professionalism.

"He's the ultimate professional. I've known him a long time since we played together back at the Canberra Raiders in the early 2000s and he's worked hard his whole career, with that he got a lot of success at Melbourne, success he thoroughly deserved," said Woolford.

"He's one of those guys that lead by example on and off the field and he's certainly going to be a loss for us next year. His attitude towards his footy is second to none, but he's also pretty switched on," he added.

"He knows his footy well, being at Melbourne for seven years he brought a lot of knowledge with him, unfortunately in his first couple of years here he didn't really get to taste success which is disappointing."

The Giants will be looking to finish their home campaign on a high note, before they travel away to Catalans Dragons, in order to give Hinchcliffe a positive send off.

Woolford has made three changes to the 19-man squad that lost to Castleford Tigers 44-12 last time out.

One of those changes includes a player who is at the other end of the experience spectrum to Hinchcliffe - 19-year-old Jon Luke Kirby.

Kirby signed a two-year professional contract in April and could make his first-team debut against the Warriors.

Alex Mellor and Oliver Russell are the other new entrants into the 19-man squad and they take the places of Jordan Turner and Daniel Smith respectively.

Tommy Leuluai will reach 250 appearances for Wigan Warriors on Thursday evening and made his club debut back in 2007

The visitors to the John Smith's Stadium will be without Willie Isa and Ben Flower as they endeavour to continue their unbeaten run in the Super 8s.

Isa has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone in the match against Warrington Wolves last Friday night.

Joe Greenwood, back from suspension, comes into the squad to replace him and Josh Wood also arrives to take the place of Flower who is out due to a back injury.

Elsewhere in the Shaune Wane's 19-man squad, Tommy Leuluai is set to make his 250th appearance for the club and will look to build upon his two-try performance against Wolves.

Leuluai even shrugged off dislocating his finger whilst dotting down of the tries at The DW Stadium.

The Giants have lost their last three matches in a row while Wigan remain the only side in the Super 8s yet to drop a game.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Matty English, Lee Gaskell, Sam Hewitt, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jon Luke Kirby, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Jake Mamo, Suaia Matagi, Alex Mellor, Adam O'Brien Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Colton Roche, Oliver Russell, Innes Senior, Ukuma Ta'ai.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Josh Woods.