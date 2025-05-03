Hull KR 54-0 Salford Red Devils: Rovers score nine in Magic Weekend drubbing as Sam Luckley does an Alan Shearer

Super League leaders Hull KR scored nine tries en route to a 54-0 Magic Weekend drubbing of troubled Salford Red Devils at St James' Park in Newcastle.

The first half saw Hull KR score four times through Dean Hadley, Geordie Sam Luckley - who celebrated like Alan Shearer again at St James' Park, as he did playing for Salford in 2022 - Pita Hiku and Jez Litten for a 24-0 half-time lead.

Into the second period, James Batchelor, Noah Booth (on debut), Litten and Arthur Mourgue (two) added further tries in an overwhelmingly one-sided contest.

Salford, who remain in financial disarray and have used some 46 players so far this season, showed spirit but were never a match on the day.

Geordie Sam Luckley celebrated like Alan Shearer at St James' Park after scoring for Hull KR - replicating when he did it in 2022 while a Salford player

Rovers thought they had the opening points of the contest less than two minutes in when James Batchelor was awarded a try, but a successful captain's challenge by Salford's Jack Ormondroyd proved Batchelor had momentarily knocked on before regathering.

Hull KR lost Oliver Gildart to a worrying knee injury shortly after, but they did have the lead on nine minutes through Hadley from close range.

Dean Hadley scored Hull KR's opener in the ninth minute

Salford's immediate response was heartening as full-back Jayden Nikorima made a rip-roaring break up the middle of the match but was just stopped by a despairing Mikey Lewis tap-tackle.

Nikorima was soon off for a HIA after promising Salford openings came to nothing, while Hull KR displayed their ruthless nature up the other end, punishing Salford's profligacy as Luckley got in for a try, celebrating like Alan Shearer at St James' Park as he did when a Salford player in 2022.

Luckley forced his way over for Hull KR's second vs Salford

Past the half hour, Hiku dived over for Hull KR's third, while a fourth followed within moments: superb feet and pace from Lewis saw him break up the pitch and pass on Litten to finish, leaving the half-time score a daunting 24-0.

Peta Hiku dived over for Rovers' third try of the first half in Newcastle

At the start of the second half, Salford's Nathan Connell knocked on over the try-line, and Hull KR were soon over again by contrast: Batchelor finishing in the corner.

The rest of the clash, with the result secure, lacked intensity for the most part, but still saw Rovers fire in for more scores: Booth acrobatically flying over in the corner, and Mourgue's pace and guile proving too much for the stretched Red Devils.

Peters: It was a scrappy win | Rowley: We are in a difficult spot

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told Sky Sports...

"We are happy with the zero. With respect to Salford, I thought it was pretty scrappy from us.

"We know we can improve, there is no doubt about that."

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley told Sky Sports...

"I just don't like losing so I am gutted. I am smiling but I am gutted.

"You control the controllables but there isn't much we can control at the minute so it is difficult.

"My night is spoiled like everybody else's but we can only do what we can do. We take each day as it comes.

"I can't speak highly enough of the group."

