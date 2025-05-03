Hull KR 54-0 Salford Red Devils: Rovers score nine in Magic Weekend drubbing as Sam Luckley does an Alan Shearer
Dean Hadley, Sam Luckley, Pita Hiku, Jez Litten (two), James Batchelor, Noah Booth, Arthur Mourgue (two) each score tries as Hull KR put Salford Red Devils to the sword at Magic Weekend; watch Super League's Magic Weekend exclusively live on Sky Sports across May 3 and 4
By Michael Cantillon at St James' Park
Last Updated: 03/05/25 7:18pm
Super League leaders Hull KR scored nine tries en route to a 54-0 Magic Weekend drubbing of troubled Salford Red Devils at St James' Park in Newcastle.
The first half saw Hull KR score four times through Dean Hadley, Geordie Sam Luckley - who celebrated like Alan Shearer again at St James' Park, as he did playing for Salford in 2022 - Pita Hiku and Jez Litten for a 24-0 half-time lead.
Into the second period, James Batchelor, Noah Booth (on debut), Litten and Arthur Mourgue (two) added further tries in an overwhelmingly one-sided contest.
Salford, who remain in financial disarray and have used some 46 players so far this season, showed spirit but were never a match on the day.
- Leigh battle past Catalans in Magic Weekend opener
- Super League fixtures 2025 - every game live on Sky
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
Rovers thought they had the opening points of the contest less than two minutes in when James Batchelor was awarded a try, but a successful captain's challenge by Salford's Jack Ormondroyd proved Batchelor had momentarily knocked on before regathering.
Hull KR lost Oliver Gildart to a worrying knee injury shortly after, but they did have the lead on nine minutes through Hadley from close range.
Salford's immediate response was heartening as full-back Jayden Nikorima made a rip-roaring break up the middle of the match but was just stopped by a despairing Mikey Lewis tap-tackle.
Nikorima was soon off for a HIA after promising Salford openings came to nothing, while Hull KR displayed their ruthless nature up the other end, punishing Salford's profligacy as Luckley got in for a try, celebrating like Alan Shearer at St James' Park as he did when a Salford player in 2022.
Past the half hour, Hiku dived over for Hull KR's third, while a fourth followed within moments: superb feet and pace from Lewis saw him break up the pitch and pass on Litten to finish, leaving the half-time score a daunting 24-0.
At the start of the second half, Salford's Nathan Connell knocked on over the try-line, and Hull KR were soon over again by contrast: Batchelor finishing in the corner.
The rest of the clash, with the result secure, lacked intensity for the most part, but still saw Rovers fire in for more scores: Booth acrobatically flying over in the corner, and Mourgue's pace and guile proving too much for the stretched Red Devils.
Peters: It was a scrappy win | Rowley: We are in a difficult spot
Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told Sky Sports...
"We are happy with the zero. With respect to Salford, I thought it was pretty scrappy from us.
"We know we can improve, there is no doubt about that."
Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley told Sky Sports...
"I just don't like losing so I am gutted. I am smiling but I am gutted.
"You control the controllables but there isn't much we can control at the minute so it is difficult.
"My night is spoiled like everybody else's but we can only do what we can do. We take each day as it comes.
"I can't speak highly enough of the group."
Round 10 - Magic Weekend
Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Leigh 26-24 Catalans
Hull KR 54-0 Salford
St Helens 4-17 Leeds
Sunday 4th May - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm
Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm
Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm
Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.