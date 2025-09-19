Hull KR 28-20 Warrington Wolves: Robins dramatically win League Leaders' Shield for first time in club's history

Hull KR clinched the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in the club's history with a dramatic 28-20 win over Warrington Wolves at Sewell Group Craven Park.

However it was not a match that totally went to script, a team of Warrington youngsters pushing a full-strength KR all the way.

Late tries from Tyrone May and Arthur Mourgue eventually sealed the history-making moment for the Robins, but only after Sam Burgess' side showed real signs of life in their final outing of 2025.

Warrington were the first to put points on the board through an early converted Josh Thewlis effort but Hull KR managed to hit back with a try from Tyrone May and double from Noah Booth for a 16-6 lead at the break.

The visitors then hit back and took the lead once again with quickfire tries from Sam Stone, Adam Holroyd and Josh Thewlis, Marc Sneyd converting just one as they went 20-16 ahead.

However, those brilliant converted efforts from Mourgue and May made all the difference, wrapping up the 28-20 victory.

It makes Hull KR the ninth team ever to have won the League Leaders' Shield, joining Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons.

They have also now done the double after their Challenge Cup victory over Warrington, the first Hull club in 140 years to do so.

History-making Robins pushed all the way by Warrington

Warrington Wolves got off to the better start and were playing with more intent, earning their reward in the sixth minute as Thewlis was the first to collect Marc Sneyd's high kick and run in, the halfback converting for an early 6-0 lead.

They then thought they were in again as Cai Taylor-Wray sidestepped through, but the effort was chalked off for obstruction, the Wolves with another warning shot they were there to play.

Despite Hull KR's nervous start, they eventually overcame their sticky attack on the 22nd minute as May sliced through, Rhyse Martin converting to bring the score to 6-6.

It was then the turn of young winger Booth to get his name on the scoresheet, a looping pass helping him dive over on the 33rd minute, Martin unable to convert as the home outfit moved 10-6 in front and the fans started to relax.

Booth then made it a double with just seconds left on the clock in the first 40, some slick hands seeing him over in the corner once again, Martin this time adding the extras for a 16-6 advantage at half-time.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first as Warrington came out to stun and silence the crowd, Stone the first to go over as he finished off an Ewan Irwin grubber.

The visitors were not done there, Holroyd running a stunning line to go over before Thewlis acrobatically dived over in the corner, Sneyd converting only one of the three as the Wolves took a narrow 20-16 lead.

With Willie Peters out of his coaching box watching his side from the touchline, some individual brilliance from Mourgue got his side back in front, the fullback racing 80 metres to go over, Marin converting to put the Robins 22-20 in front.

May then put the final nail in the coffin as he stepped through from close range in the 76th minute, Martin slotting over the conversion for an unassailable 28-20 lead.

That sent the crowd wild, East Hull celebrating making it two trophies out of two in 2025.

Peters: We have two out of two, we want three! | Burgess: I am proud of the young lads tonight

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters...

"To be honest, I was really comfortable with it because the spine lent into it.

"That is what I was happy about.

"It is going to be a good thing for us going in because semi-finals are going to be like that.

"We haven't been shy of saying we want to go after trophies. We have got two out of two, one to go.

"You have got to enjoy these moments because they don't come around too often."

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess...

"It was enjoyable. There was nothing for us to lose.

"It is a different position to be in.

"You have got to respect what they have done here at Hull KR.

"It is an amazing atmosphere and they have been extremely consistent all year.

"It has been a challenging year but we do have a side here.

"That is our strategy as a club, we want to grow from within."

"I was really proud of them tonight, I was really excited watching them play."

Super League fixtures

Round 27

Thurs September 18: Hull KR 28-20 Warrington

Hull KR 28-20 Warrington Thurs September 18: Hull FC 22-26 Catalans

Hull FC 22-26 Catalans Fri September 19: St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm

St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm Fri September 19: Leigh vs Huddersfield - 8pm

Leigh vs Huddersfield - 8pm Fri September 19: Salford vs Wakefield - 8pm

Salford vs Wakefield - 8pm Fri September 19: Wigan vs Leeds - 8pm

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Third vs sixth - 8pm

Third vs sixth - 8pm Sat September 27 Fourth vs fifth - 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Second vs TBC - 8pm

Second vs TBC - 8pm Sat October 4: First vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.