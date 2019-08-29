Huddersfield Giants' Simon Woolford seeks Magic touch for Hull FC trip

Simon Woolford hopes Huddersfield can get one over on Hull FC again

Simon Woolford wants Huddersfield Giants to tap into the spirit of their Magic Weekend display when they head to Hull FC on Friday night.

The Giants go to the KCOM Stadium sitting above the bottom two of Hull Kingston Rovers and London Broncos - who both play on Saturday and Sunday respectively - on points difference with three games of the Super League regular season remaining.

A win over Rovers' play-off chasing cross-city rivals would give Huddersfield a bit of breathing space and head coach Woolford wants his players to use the 55-2 win over the Black and Whites at Anfield in May as inspiration.

2:51 Watch highlights of Huddersfield Giants' Super League victory over Hull FC at Magic Weekend Watch highlights of Huddersfield Giants' Super League victory over Hull FC at Magic Weekend

"The position we're in at the moment, it's a high-pressure scenario," Woolford said. "The last couple, we've let ourselves down and haven't been quite right as far as getting our jobs right.

"The longer it goes on, the more critical the games become, but we did a good job against this team at Magic and there's no reason we can't perform well again.

"That game means nothing as far as Friday night goes, but that should give the guys some confidence knowing the brand of footie we played that day worked well against them."

Paul Clough is named in Huddersfield's 19-man squad for the trip to Hull FC

Woolford welcomes Paul Clough back into the 19-man squad for the clash with Hull, while former Halifax player Chester Butler is included as well.

There is a place for youth product Jon Luke Kirby too, with half-back Lee Gaskell in line to make his 150th Super League appearance.

The Giants are hoping this trip to Humberside proves as successful as their last when they overcame relegation rivals Hull KR 18-12. However, they have suffered three straight defeats since then which have allowed Rovers and the Broncos to draw level on 18 points each.

Josh Griffin is eager to rebound from Hull FC's defeat at home to Salford

Hull FC, on the other hand, have their sights set on pipping Warrington Wolves to second place ahead of the play-offs, although their last game saw them go down 44-22 at home to fellow top-five contenders Salford Red Devils.

"As a group, we've had that Salford loss festering on our minds for a long time now," Hull three-quarter Josh Griffin said.

"But the beauty of sport is that you get a chance to put it right in your next match, and that's exactly what our focus is ahead of Friday's game against Huddersfield.

Danny Houghton could make his 350th career appearance on Friday

"We've not been playing anywhere near our best rugby over the last few weeks. Defensively, we've not been at the races and that's something that we've got to address."

Sika Manu - who announced he will retire at the end of the season - has overcome a calf injury which kept him out of the defeat to Salford.

Danger-man Ratu Naulago has picked up a knock and will not feature though. He is replaced by Jack Logan and Kieran Buchanan comes into Lee Radford's 19-man squad for fellow teenager Jack Brown.

Hull hooker Danny Houghton is set to make his 350th career appearance as well.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Masi Matongo, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Jack Logan, Gareth Ellis, Kieran Buchana, Tevita Satae

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Paul Clough, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jake Wardle, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Sam Hewitt, Louis Senior, Jon Luke Kirby, Oliver Wilson, Chester Butler