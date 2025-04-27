Super League: Wigan Warriors up to second with 12-36 victory as Hull FC's home woes continue

Wigan's Bevan French celebrates with Adam Keighran and Liam Marshall after scoring a try

Hull remain without a home victory under head coach John Cartwright as Wigan climbed up to second in the Betfred Super League table with a comfortable 36-12 success.

The Australian has changed the fortunes of the Black and Whites, who mustered just three Super League triumphs last season, but they had not won any of their previous four matches at the MKM Stadium in all competitions.

One of those defeats came at the hands of the Warriors during a 46-4 loss in February and they suffered a similar fate as the defending champions ran in seven tries to reduce the gap to two points on leaders Hull KR.

Bevan French and Jai Field twice put Matt Peet's side ahead, with Will Pryce and Harvey Barron both levelling for Hull, before Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle put Wigan back in front for a 22-12 half-time lead.

Wigan wrapped up their fourth straight victory thanks to second-half tries from Abbas Miski, French and Nsemba.

The Warriors enjoyed early territory and after dragging Barron into touch on his own 20-metre line, they hit the front after five minutes when French acrobatically dotted down Harry Smith's grubber.

Harvey Barron (left) of Hull FC celebrates with Zak Hardaker and Cade Cust after scoring a try

Pryce, who was at fault for Wigan's opening try, made amends with a line-break to get the hosts upfield before finishing off in the left corner, which Aidan Sezer converted to level at 6-6.

Hull were immediately on the back foot as Lewis Martin went into touch when collecting Smith's kick-off, gifting possession for the Warriors to retake the lead through Field's 11th Super League try of the season.

The home side defended resiliently to keep out Wigan and they were rewarded when Barron plucked out Cade Cust's cross-field kick to score after 25 minutes.

The Warriors regained the advantage six minutes before half-time when a break from French, whose offload appeared to bounce forward, eventually worked its way for Nsemba to crash over.

Junior Nsemba of Wigan is tackled by Tom Briscoe of Hull FC

Wardle strolled over before the half-time buzzer to make it a 10-point lead for the visitors and they soon stretched their advantage in the second period when Miski somehow squeezed over in the corner.

A sweeping move from left to right found the Lebanon international winger who, despite the pressure from two home defenders, managed to free his left arm to score before being dragged into touch.

Handling errors continued to cost Hull and that was typified when Davy Litten's offload was picked off by Liam Farrell, who laid off to French to race 80 metres for his second score and effectively end the contest.

Adam Keighran kicked his fourth conversion to extend the lead to 32-12 with 14 minutes remaining, but Nsemba ensured the away side scored a late seventh try when he collected Wardle's offload to run in unopposed for his second try.

Hull played the last three minutes with 12 men after Liam Knight was sin binned for a high shot on Smith.

Super League - Round 9 results

Thu April 24: Warrington 32-18 St Helens

Fri April 25: Leeds 14-20 Hull KR

Sat April 26: Huddersfield 12-30 Castleford

Sat April 26: Salford 6-28 Leigh

Sat April 26: Catalans 24-20 Wakefield

Sun April 27: Hull FC 12-36 Wigan

