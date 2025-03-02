Leeds Rhinos 38-24 Castleford Tigers: Hosts claim back-to-back Super League wins as Danny McGuire returns to Headingley

Ash Handley was among the tries as Leeds Rhinos scored seven in their victory over Castleford

Former Headingley hero Danny McGuire endured a painful return to his former club as Castleford were beaten 38-24 by Leeds in the Betfred Super League.

The Tigers head coach, who won eight Grand Finals during 16 illustrious years with the Rhinos, is bracing for life at the opposite end of the top flight after his new side slumped to their third defeat in a row.

Three late tries lent the final scoreboard a distinctly flattering look for the visitors, who had been thoroughly outclassed by a home side forced to start the game without both their first-choice half-backs.

Seven different players cantered over for tries for the Rhinos, who were barely forced to break sweat as they built on last week's win at Salford, which had cost them both Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley through injury.

McGuire had called on his side to show more fight after last week's heavy defeat to St Helens but they were undone by far too many first-half errors and rode their luck to wrestle through the first 23 minutes unscathed.

Leeds failed to punish a wayward pass from Fletcher Rooney deep in the visitors' territory then Morgan Gannon, employed in a rare role at stand-off, mis-handled in the corner as Castleford survived again.

Riley Lumb lost control grounding what appeared to be a certain try in the corner on 18 minutes, but Leeds finally opened the scoring five minutes later when Jake Connor found space between Alex Mellor and Jon Westerman to touch down.

Connor duly kicked the first of his five successful conversions and Leeds were up and running, Keenan Palasia flopping over for their second and Harry Newman getting on the end of captain Ash Handley's clever kick as the hosts pulled 18 points clear at half-time.

Any faint hopes McGuire might have had of a fightback all but evaporated within two minutes of the restart as a sweeping Leeds move ended in Connor feeding the impressive Jack Sinfield to go over for a richly-deserved try.

Jack Sinfield also got in for a Leeds try at Headingley

Handley jinked over for a fifth before the visitors finally got on the scoresheet, a missed tackle on George Lawler allowing the Castleford prop to send Rooney skating over for an effort that was converted by Tex Hoy.

Wingers Hall and Lumb both added tries in their respective corners, and Castleford needed a helping hand to trouble the scoreboard again, a misjudged pass by James McDonnell intercepted by Zac Cini who raced 30 metres to grab the visitors' second as the minutes ticked down.

Ryan Hall scored one of four Rhinos second-half tries in a thumping win

Cas at least managed to finish with a flourish, Jeremiah Simbiken crossing shortly after another Cini burst from deep, then Innes Senior surging from his own 10, with four from four by Hoy contributing to his side's somewhat fortuitous final total.

