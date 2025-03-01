Wakefield Trinity 6-26 St Helens: Saints post comfortable Super League victory to move top of the table

Kyle Feldt finished spectacularly as St Helens scored four tries at Wakefield to move top of Super League

St Helens passed their first serious examination of the Super League season to return to the top of the table with a 26-6 victory at Wakefield.

Saints routed under-strength Salford 82-0 in their opening game before thrashing Castleford 46-6 but they had to work hard to overcome newly-promoted Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Jack Welsby, Harry Robertson, Daryl Clark and Kyle Feldt crossed for the visitors, while Mark Percival kicked 10 points.

Isaiah Vagana forced his way over for Wakefield's only try, with Max Jowitt kicking the extras.

Wakefield welcomed back hooker Liam Hood from injury with Jake Trueman returning to the starting 13 after an illness which had also limited Corey Hall's involvement during the narrow defeat to Hull KR last time out.

Morgan Knowles, who announced on Friday he would leave the club at the end of the year to join NRL outfit The Dolphins, was replaced by Jake Wingfield in St Helens' only change from their win at The Jungle.

Percival kicked Saints into a fifth-minute lead after Jay Pitts was penalised for a tackle on Alex Walmsley.

Wakefield refused to roll over and Tom Johnstone failed to gather a pass out wide that would have seen him clear in the corner, with the resulting fumble allowing the visitors to regroup and force him into touch.

Saints almost extended their advantage when Wingfield burst through but he was denied by some desperate Trinity defending just short of the line.

Welsby scored a contentious first try of the game after 20 minutes. Saints looked set to go over in the corner after Percival's back-handed pass to Jon Bennison but his pass back inside ran loose and Curtis Sironen accidentally kicked the ball behind the line as he attempted to gather, with Welsby first to pounce and the score given after a lengthy video check.

St Helens' Jack Welsby celebrates his contentious opening try against Wakefield

Percival added the extras but Wakefield responded in the 27th minute when Vagana bundled over after the home side regained possession deep in Saints' territory.

However, Saints extended their advantage once more just three minutes later. Johnstone fumbled on the left wing and Robertson was able to run in unopposed from his own half.

Saints enjoyed their best spell of the half shortly before the hooter went and an off-the-ball tackle allowed Percival to kick two more points on the stroke of half-time to make it 14-6 at the break.

Harry Robertson slid over to put St Helens 14-6 ahead at half-time and in control

A sustained spell of Wakefield pressure after the interval came to nothing when Hall knocked on near the 10-metre line.

Saints then put the result beyond doubt in the 57th minute as Tristan Sailor's offload sent Clark in under the posts before Feldt crossed in the corner 10 minutes later.

Wakefield continued to spurn chances - Lachlan Walmsley spilling in the corner close to the line - meaning St Helens have conceded only two tries in three games.

