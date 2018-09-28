Sky Live: Leeds v Toronto

Joel Moon will retire at the end of the season

Two years of upward progress will go on the line at Headingley on Friday night when Toronto take on Leeds on their journey to Super League.

Because of the close-fought nature of the soon-to-be-scrapped Qualifiers, victory would not guarantee the Wolfpack promotion but defeat would leave them sweating over the outcome of the remaining fixtures in the final round this weekend.

It may not quite be do or die but it is unquestionably the biggest game in the history of the fledgeling Canadian outfit, who have the chance to reach their target of Super League inside two years of steady progress through the lower divisions.

The Million Pound Game was always seen as the more likely route for any of the Championship clubs to gain promotion but the performances of Toulouse and London Broncos, in particular, in claiming two Super League scalps apiece has shaken the establishment and will ensure the Super 8s go out with a bang.

"The situation is unprecedented," said Toronto coach Paul Rowley. "Other than two of the teams, anybody can finish in any position so it's brilliant for the game.

"It's ironic that the middle eights are getting scrapped after such excitement but it is what it is.

"Winning all your Championship games and a Super League game previously guarantees you home advantage in the Million Pound Game.

"There are that many permutations but you just have to win your games, it's simple really. We've approached every game with that mindset and we'll do the same this week."

Leeds are virtually safe after winning five of their six matches so far but Rowley is not expecting an easy ride from Kevin Sinfield's men.

"Kevin's in charge and he's a winner.," Rowley said. "He's the ultimate professional so, while we're preparing to win, Kevin will give nothing less than that.

"Leeds play fast and aggressive. We learned a little bit against Salford, where we weren't physical enough and we got beat in that area but we smartened up a little bit for the Widnes game so we've improved in some areas.

"It's a dangerous fixture but, given the inconsistency that they've had throughout the year, it's an exciting fixture as well. We're looking forward to it."

In team news, Joel Moon and Jimmy Keinhorst will make their farewell home appearances being leaving the club in the closed season.

Keinhorst has been linked with a move to Hull KR while Moon is set to hang up his boots after 167 appearances for Leeds since joining from Salford in 2013.

Full-back Jack Walker will miss this Friday's game after being stood down following a head injury in last Sunday's win at Halifax. Ashton Golding comes into the squad to replace Walker.

Brad Singleton will start his two-game suspension this Friday, however Brett Ferres returns having served a one-game suspension. He will once again captain the side.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Luke Briscoe, Tom Briscoe, Dom Crosby, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ashton Golding, Ash Handley, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jimmy Keinhorst, Joel Moon, Anthony Mullally, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Cameron Smith, Liam Sutcliffe, Jordan Thompson, Josh Walters.

Toronto Wolfpack 19-man squad: Gary Wheeler, Josh McCrone (c), Ryan Brierley, Jack Buchanan, Bob Beswick, Ashton Sims, Andrew Dixon, Andy Ackers, Adam Sidlow, Blake Wallace, Olsi Krasniqi, Rich Whiting, Nick Rawsthorne, Cory Paterson, Jake Emmitt, Matty Russell, Gareth O'Brien, Darcy Lussick, Mason Caton-Brown.