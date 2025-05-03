Leigh Leopards 26-24 Catalans Dragons: Adrian Lam's side battle to close victory in Super League Magic Weekend opener

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons Highlights of the Super League clash between Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons

Leigh Leopards battled past Catalans Dragons for a close 26-24 victory in the 2025 Magic Weekend opener at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Catalans had a narrow 14-12 lead at half-time through a Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet penalty, their tries from their young star goalkicker and Matthieu Laguerre being matched by converted efforts from Leigh's Edwin Ipape and Ben McNamara.

The Dragons opened the scoring in the second half with a Reimis Smith unconverted effort but from there the Leopards dominated, a McNamara penalty plus converted efforts from Ethan O'Neill and Owen Trout giving them a 26-18 advantage.

Catalans managed to hit back through headline-man Luke Keary but could not find any more points as the clock ticked down.

With this fixture to be replayed in next week's Challenge Cup semi-final, the Dragons will also be sweating on the fitness of captain Ben Garcia who limped off with a leg injury during the clash.

Leigh show steel as they grind out tight win

After a period of sustained early pressure from Leigh errors, Catalans were quick to get on the scoreboard, Laguerre jumping highest for Theo Fages' kick in the fifth minute, Aispuro-Bichet adding the extras for a 6-0 lead.

It took just over 10 minutes for Catalans to then add their second, Tair Sims intercepting and breaking to halfway, Aispuro-Bichet showing skill to finish off some hands in the corner before kicking the conversion to put his side 12-0 up.

It continued to be an error-strewn half from the Leopards, knock-ons hampering their process, before Ipape finally took matters into his own hands on the 24th minute and fended off three to go in under the sticks, McNamara converting to bring the score to 12-6.

After Aispuro-Bichet knocked over a penalty to extend Catalans' lead to 14-6, Leigh made sure to have the momentum going in at the break as McNamara barrelled over from short range and slotted over the extras, to put his side just two points behind at half-time.

Despite getting the last points of the first half, Leigh were first to concede in the second, the French outfit showing good hands for Smith to go over on the left edge but with Aispuro-Bichet unable to convert, Leigh were still within a converted try of their opponents with 35 minutes still to play.

With that, Leigh wasted no time in hitting back, O'Neill climbing highest for the kick and topping it off with a brilliant headstand celebration, McNamara levelling the scores at 18-18 with the conversion.

The Dragons then went behind for the first time in the game as they were pinged for offside and McNamara sent over the penalty to give Leigh a 20-18 lead.

From there, the Leopards were in their groove, Trout slicing through the defence to swandive over, Steve McNamara's son inflicting even more pain on him with the boot to move Leigh 26-18 ahead.

Catalans managed to hit back through Luke Keary running onto the end of a chip over the top from Theo Fages to bring the scoreline to 26-24 with around 15 minutes remaining but a Dragons outfit chancing their arm could not find the crucial points needed to make up the two-point margin, falling to defeat as the Leigh fans went wild in celebration in the Gallowgate End.

Lam: Today will build character | McNamara: An erratic game and huge step backwards for us

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam told Sky Sports...

"There were a lot of changes and it was always going to be down to the wire today. Into the last 10 minutes.

"I'm just glad we got two points with so many players out. It was a bit clunky but I love that we hung in there together, especially with a big week coming up.

"We're a mile away from where we want to be as a team and a club. But today is what builds character in a group."

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara told Sky Sports...

"It was erratic. We managed to stay in the contest and probably could have got there somehow.

"But if we make that many errors, we're doing well to be so close.

"Without a doubt you can't miss that many tackles. It was exciting for the crowd but in terms of progressing our game, it was a huge step backwards for us.

"He's [son Ben McNamara at Leigh] a superb kid, really professional and took his opportunity.

"He kicked all his goals and they won by two points. As his dad I'm really proud of him."

Round 10 - Magic Weekend

Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Leigh 26-24 Catalans

Hull KR vs Salford - 5.15pm

St Helens vs Leeds - 7.30pm

Sunday 4th May - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm

Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm

Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm

