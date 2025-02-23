Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield Giants: David Armstrong and Tesi Niu score first Super League tries in Leigh win

Leigh pair David Armstrong and Tesi Niu both scored their first Betfred Super League tries in their side's home 24-10 victory over Huddersfield.

Full-back Armstrong showed lightning pace to touch down in the corner early in the second half and then sent over centre Niu for the game-clinching try late on as Adrian Lam's side began the new season with back-to-back wins.

Leigh winger Keanan Brand's opening try gave Leigh an early lead and although Huddersfield hit back through Oliver Wilson's touch down and led 8-6 at the interval, the Leopards dominated the second half, with Matt Davis also going over.

Leigh were full of confidence at a blustery Leigh Sports Village after last week's historic opening 1-0 golden-point win at Wigan and they took an eighth-minute lead.

Brand raced on to Lachlan Lam's looping pass on the right touchline to touch down in the corner for an unconverted score.

Huddersfield, 16-8 winners in the corresponding fixture last season, ran Warrington close in their opening 20-12 defeat by Warrington last week and they responded, going over in the 23rd minute after their first spell of concerted pressure.

Zachary Woolford dinked a little grubber kick through on the last tackle and Wilson pounced for his side's first try by the posts, which was converted by Super League debutant George Flanagan to put the visitors 6-4 ahead.

Flanagan converted a penalty to extend Giants' lead to 8-4 after Edwin Ipape was adjudged to have upturned Matthew English in the tackle.

Leigh ended the first period with a flurry as second row Ethan O'Neill's powerful carry took his side deep into Giants territory.

Gareth O'Brien's kick ahead then appeared to strike Flanagan on the arm before going dead and, after a successful captain's challenge, the Leigh stand-off converted the resulting penalty to make it 8-6 at the break.

Huddersfield regained their four-point advantage after Flanagan kicked another penalty early in the second period before Leigh stormed back to level it at 10-10.

Former Newcastle Knights full-back Armstrong showed searing pace to cut through a gap and outsprint the Giants' cover to go over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Huddersfield forward English was penalised for his late tackle on Lam soon after and this time O'Brien was successful with his kick at goal and edged Leigh into a 12-10 lead.

The visitors were punished for a dropped ball close to their own line and Davis gathered to barge over by the posts, with the video referee confirming he had grounded the ball.

O'Brien added the extras to give Leigh an 18-10 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Leigh rubber-stamped their victory in the closing stages, with Armstrong again prominent as he tore into space out wide and sent in Niu unopposed. O'Brien converted to extend the home side's lead to 24-10 and complete the scoring.

