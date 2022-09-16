Super League semi-finals: Leeds Rhinos through to Grand Final at expense of Wigan Warriors recap

Super League semi-finals: Wigan Warriors 8-20 Leeds Rhinos LEEDS RHINOS ARE IN THE GRAND FINAL Full time: Wigan Warriors 8-20 Leeds Rhinos (8pm)Second half: Powell (75) grabs consolation for Wigan | Bentley's second (65) puts Rhinos in control | Bateman (51) sent off for late hit | Bentley (47) makes it back-to-back scores for Leeds | O'Connor's try (44) puts Rhinos aheadFirst half: Hardaker penalty (35) gets Leeds on the board | Marshall's acrobatic effort (10) puts Wigan aheadSaturday's semi-final: St Helens vs Salford Red Devils (1pm)St Helens' Lussick driven by 2019 Grand Final hurt | St Helens vs Salford Red Devils Talking PointsFollow us on Twitter @SkySportsRL