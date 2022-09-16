 Skip to content

Super League semi-finals: Leeds Rhinos through to Grand Final at expense of Wigan Warriors recap

Relive all the action from the DW Stadium as the Leeds Rhinos beat the Wigan Warriors to claim that all important spot in the Super League Grand Final.

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 16/09/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos - DW Stadium, Wigan, England - Leeds Rhinos&#39; James Bentley celebrates scoring their third try

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema