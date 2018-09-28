Sky Live: London Broncos v Halifax RLFC

Danny Ward was named Championship Head Coach of the Year on Tuesday night

London Broncos' Danny Ward is hoping to make the most of his good fortune in the club's pursuit of a Super League place for 2019.

The Broncos are involved in a four-way battle with Toronto, Hull KR and Toulouse for the two spots in the Million Pound Game and playing in the penultimate fixture of the Qualifiers gives them a distinct advantage over their rivals.

They profited from Toulouse's 44-10 defeat by Salford on Thursday night and will have a clear idea of what they need to do to achieve their target by the time they kick off against Halifax in Ealing on Saturday night.

"I'm really surprised this is how they've done it because for me everyone should have kicked off at the same time, like they do on the last day of the season in the football Premiership, so there's no advantages for anyone," said Ward.

"It has given us a little bit of an advantage knowing where we'll be come tomorrow night. We can't hide away from it, last night was a good result for us in terms of league positions - we jumped up to fifth and got a good points difference.

"We're in a good position now but just we've got to fully focus on the performance against Halifax and building on what we've been doing for the last seven weeks."

The Qualifiers is being scrapped this year despite the most compelling competition yet, with final places certain to be decided by points difference.

"It's massive, as it was in the regular season when we sneaked second place on points difference which enabled us to play Toulouse and Halifax at home," said the man who was crowned the Championship Coach of the Year this week.

"Certainly in these middle eights every year it seems to go down to points difference for places, and that's why it was important we had good defensive displays against the likes of Leeds and Salford, who can put a lot of points on you if you let them.

"We've worked hard on our defence all season and especially in these middle eights because it can really make a difference."

Jarrod Sammut slotted two penalties, a conversion and a drop goal in London's last win

Halifax, who scraped into the Qualifiers from fourth place in the Championship, have yet to pick up a point but Ward will warn his players against complacency.

"We've spoken to the lads and they seem really focused, as they have all season," he said. "As a team we know how hard this game is going to be. We know how good a team Halifax are."

Will Lovell returns from suspension for London Broncos. Jay Pitts, the former Hull and Bradford back-row forward, is set to continue at half-back in the absence of Api Pewhairangi, James Cunningham and James Meadows. Pitts will captain the side.

The visitors introduce Curtis Davies into the 19-man squad following a string of impressive displays for the Reserve grade by the hooker.

The duo of Shane Grady and Sion Jones won't be available for this encounter after both suffered injuries during the side's 34-6 loss to Leeds last time out.

Frazer Morris and James Saltonstall do return into Halifax's mix as the side try and finish their Qualifiers campaign with a maiden victory in it after six consecutive losses.

It will be a tough ask, though, as London Broncos have won five of the last seven encounters against Halifax RLFC .

London Broncos 19-man squad: Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Michael Channing, Matt Davies, Matt Davis, Kieran Dixon, Ben Evans, Matty Gee, Ben Hellewell, Daniel Hindmarsh, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Jarrod Sammut, Tom Spencer, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams.

Halifax RLFC 19-man squad: Chester Butler, Liam Cooper, Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Brandon Douglas, Jacob Fairbank, Dan Fleming, Ben Heaton, Ben Johnston, Ben Kaye, Brandon Moore, Frazer Morris, Kieren Moss, Scott Murrell, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp, Adam Tangata, Steve Tyrer, James Woodburn-Hall.