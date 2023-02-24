England to play double-header against France in April for Motor Neurone Disease Association

England's men and women's teams will be back in action against France in April

England Rugby League's men and women return to international action on Saturday 29 April for the first time since last year's Rugby League World Cup, with the matches exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The double-header with France at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium will the launchpad for a game-wide fundraising effort in aid of the MND Association.

The MND Association and Rugby League share a common bond through the former England half-back Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019. Rob has inspired several outstanding fundraising efforts for MND research since then, most notably those involving his long-time friend and Leeds Rhinos colleague Kevin Sinfield.

England's Men and Women will wear specially-designed kits for the internationals, inspired by an England shirt closely associated with Rob himself - the 2012 Autumn Internationals shirt featuring an artistic representation of the St George's cross across the length and breadth of the shirt.

The new design also incorporates the MND Association's colours and logo, and on the back includes Rob's own immortal words: 'In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream'.

Kevin Sinfield MBE said: "The shirt represents three things I love dearly: England Rugby League; the MND community and, of course, Rob.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith shares his thoughts on Rhinos' legend Kevin Sinfield's new role in the England set-up in Rugby Union.

"Throughout Rob's diagnosis the Rugby League world has got completely behind him. It shows the impact he had and continues to have on the sport.

"And the players who get to wear it will feel incredibly proud to represent Rob and their country - they'll 10 feet tall.

"What we've seen over the last couple of years, and with Doddie before, is that awareness is vital. It's important that we keep banging the drum and raising funds. We need to find a cure."

Hardcastle: Women's rugby is in an exciting moment | MNDA charity shirt is 'inspirational'

England and newly-signed Leeds Rhinos star believes the double-header is a great moment for the women's game after a record-breaking home World Cup in November and the shirt designed for the games will be a "special one" for many to own.

Leeds Rhinos' Amy Hardcastle reveals how women's rugby league has grown since the World Cup.

"From the World Cup, the growth of the game and getting supporters here has been fantastic," Hardcastle told Sky Sports.

"It is exciting to see what women's and girls Rugby League can do.

"When I heard this week about the jersey and saw the photos, I was absolutely amazed by it.

"It takes a lot of memories back to 2012.... and the orange in it that is associated with MND.

"I just think it is inspirational and if I have the opportunity to wear this in April, this is a very unique shirt and will be a very special one to many because of what it means to Rob (Burrow) and what it means to MND."

The Women's match kicks off first at 2pm, followed by the Men's at 4.30, with live and exclusive coverage of both games on Sky Sports Arena from 1.30pm.