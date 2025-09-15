Super League expansion: Salford Red Devils absent as RFL confirm applicants ahead of proposed two-team addition in 2026

Salford Red Devils are not among the nine clubs to have submitted formal applications to be considered for the Super League's expansion to 14 teams in 2026.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) revealed the final list of applicants on Monday, but Salford, who remain mired in financial struggles, have not joined fellow current Super League sides Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC in applying.

The other seven clubs that want to be considered for the two-team expansion come from the second-tier Championship division.

They are Bradford Bulls, Doncaster, London Broncos, Oldham, Toulouse Olympique, Widnes Vikings, York Knights.

The composition of the 2026 Super League will be confirmed on October 16, with the club grading process confirming the first 12 positions, before a panel decides whether there are sufficiently strong applications to add two further clubs.

The applications from Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC reflect the fact that those two sides, along with Salford, were the only three Super League clubs that missed out Grade A rankings in October 2024.

The other nine current members of the top flight would appear to be confident of retaining their Grade A status and, consequently, their places in the Super League.

Hull FC were ranked 10th and Huddersfield 11th in the grading system last year, and are guarding against the possibility that multiple Championship sides could move above them and leave them requiring one of the places awarded by the committee.

Salford's financial struggles, which have left the club on the brink of closing down, are expected to see them drop outside of the top 12.

They were believed to be among the 12 teams who initially registered intent to apply for the expansion places, but their absence from the final list suggests the club will not feature in 2026 Super League.

Shortly before the RFL's confirmation of the applicants on Monday, London Broncos announced the submission of their bid, with the Championship side revealing a new ownership group and the commitment of former NRL and Super League head coach Jason Demetriou to the project.

The Broncos failed to make the Championship playoffs this season, with Doncaster and Widnes Vikings also lodging applications despite not finishing in the top six.

The other four applicants were the top four finishers in the division. Table-topping York Knights and second-placed Toulouse have secured their places in the semi-finals, while Bradford Bulls and Oldham are both in eliminator action on Friday.

The grading system judges clubs under five pillars, which are fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community.

The seven-strong panel, led by Lord Jonathan Caine, will also consider finance and sustainability along with playing strength when making their final judgement on the expansion options.

