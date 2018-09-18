Toronto forward Jack Bussey sanctioned for biting Bastien Ade in win over Toulouse

Jack Bussey could face further sanctions from his club after bite

Toronto Wolfpack forward Jack Bussey has been banned for eight matches after admitting to biting an opponent.

Bussey bit the ear of Frenchman Bastien Ader during the Wolfpack's controversial 13-12 Super 8s Qualifiers victory over Toulouse in Canada on Saturday.

Referee Tom Grant stopped play 12 minutes into the match after being alerted to the claim and went to examine Ader's ear before placing the incident on report.

Bussey was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel and admitted the grade F offence on Tuesday when he faced an independent operational rules tribunal chaired by high court judge Rodney Grant, sitting alongside former Great Britain forwards Adrian Morley and Stuart Fielden.

Bussey bit the ear of Bastien Ader as he combined with team-mate Bob Beswick to bring the Frenchman to the ground.

Bussey was able to attend the hearing in person after being stood down by his club and put on a flight back to England on Monday.

The former London and Featherstone back-rower was also fined £250 and handed an additional two-match ban for a grade B high tackle in the same match which he opted not to contest.

Bussey was initially given a one-match penalty charge but, because the high tackle occurred after the biting offence, the punishment was doubled under sentencing guidelines - which means he is now banned for 10 matches in total and could face more sanctions from his club.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles welcomed Toronto's tough stance after condemning Bussey's actions.

"It was absolutely disgusting to see that in our game," Houles said. "I really appreciate the action of Toronto.

"The judiciary panel had to look into it very seriously because we can't accept that kind of behaviour in our game. I don't know what went on in his head."

Highlights from the Super League Qualifier between Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse.

Meanwhile, Warrington winger Tom Lineham will miss Friday's Super League derby with table-toppers St Helens as he contests the panel's decision to impose a three-match penalty notice.

Lineham is challenging a C grading of a high tackle on Josh Manfredi in his side's defeat at Wigan last Friday and will be stood down until the hearing after his club requested an adjournment.

If the three-match penalty is upheld, he will miss the Wolves' semi-final.