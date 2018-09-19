Million Pound Game live on Sky Sports

Fouad Yaha celebrating a try in last year's Million Pound game

The Rugby Football League has chosen a date for the Million Pound Game, which will be live on Sky Sports and could be played in different time zones in England, France or Canada.

The play-off between the clubs finishing fourth and fifth in the Qualifiers will be played at the home of the highest-placed team on Sunday, October 7.

The game will have a 7pm kick-off (BST) and will determine the final place in Super League for 2019.

As it stands now, Toronto would be at home to Toulouse in a repeat of last Saturday's controversial Qualifiers clash at the Lamport Stadium but Salford, Leeds and Hull KR all need another win from the last two rounds to be assured of a top-three finish and London Broncos could yet force their way into the reckoning, while Widnes are not yet out of it.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: "There is the possibility that the Million Pound Game could be played in either England, France or Canada which goes to show how global the game of rugby league is.

"With this in mind, it was important that we made a decision with all stakeholders involved to find a date and time that worked for all the clubs in the Qualifiers as well as all our broadcast partners around the world."

The Million Pound Game, which has been held at Wakefield, Hull KR and Leigh since its introduction four years ago, will be replaced in 2019 by a Championship Grand Final to determine promotion to Super League.