Test yourself with a World Club Challenge quiz ahead of Wigan v Sydney Roosters

After Super League Grand Final glory last year for the Warriors against Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford, and NRL Grand Final success for the Roosters against the Melbourne Storm, the best from the northern hemisphere face off against the best from the southern hemisphere this weekend.

Wigan's DW Stadium will play host to Sunday's encounter, live on Sky Sports Action from 6.30pm, but it will be a very different Warriors team to the one which claimed domestic honours last October.

Adrian Lam has replaced Shaun Wane in the head coach hotseat, while influential players such as Sam Tomkins, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton have departed too.

