Hull KR's Joel Tomkins backs Super League Magic Weekend moving venues

Hull KR's Joel Tomkins believes Magic Weekend should change venues every year

Joel Tomkins believes Super League's Magic Weekend should be taken to a new venue every year to help rugby league keep pace with the growth of rugby union.

The Hull Kingston Rovers second row knows first-hand the progress the 15-man code has made in recent years, having crossed the divide to join Saracens from Wigan Warriors in 2011 and spending three seasons with the Gallagher Premiership club.

This year sees the Magic Weekend move to Anfield in Liverpool after four years at Newcastle's St James' Park and although the latter was a popular venue, Tomkins is in no doubt switching can only benefit rugby league's expansion push.

"I'd like to see it change every year, to be honest," Tomkins told Sky Sports. "Growing the game is what we need to do and we need to spread the word.

"We're in competition with rugby union and that's going through the roof at the minute, so we've got to do things a bit differently.

"I think it's an absolutely fantastic concept and I love the fact we're at a new stadium. Playing at as many iconic stadiums as we can will only be a good thing."

Tomkins and his Hull KR team-mates get the second day of this week's Magic Weekend underway when they face Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

The Robins are seeking to start climbing the table, being locked on eight points with Leeds Rhinos and London Broncos in the bottom three heading into this weekend's games in Liverpool.

But although it has been a tough start to the season for the team, Tomkins is delighted with how life is going on the east side of Hull after joining midway last season and now being appointed captain.

"It's great," Tomkins said. "It's a fantastic club and the supporters are genuinely a different level.

"It doesn't matter if we win or lose, they stay behind and clap us, which is fantastic.

"There are a lot of really good people working at the club and I'm really privileged and proud to be captain of the club. Hopefully I can bring them some success."