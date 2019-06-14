Danny McGuire backs Leeds Rhinos to come good again

Danny McGuire was part of the last Leeds team to win the Super League Grand Final

Danny McGuire is in no doubt that it will not be long before former club Leeds Rhinos are back competing at the top end of Super League.

McGuire enjoyed a trophy-laden 16-year career with the Rhinos and was part of the last Leeds team to win the Grand Final in 2017, which proved a fitting swansong for the half-back prior to joining current club Hull Kingston Rovers.

Since then, the Rhinos have struggled to hit those heights, and 2019 has so far seen them near the foot of the table again after having to go through the Qualifiers to secure their Super League status in 2018.

But while McGuire, who will be the studio guest for Sky Sports' coverage of Leeds' home clash with Wigan Warriors on Friday, admits to being surprised by the Rhinos' struggles, he sees reasons to be optimistic.

"The quality of the people they've got at the club and the quality of players they've got, it is a bit surprising, but I suppose Leeds are in a bit of a transition period," McGuire told Sky Sports.

"They had a lot of success when I was there, and a lot of the players have moved on, and the club is finding its feet now and re-assessing.

"They're such a big club, expectations are always high, and there are some good, young players coming through the system.

Danny McGuire and his Hull KR team-mates suffered a narrow defeat to Wigan last Sunday

"I imagine Leeds will be back up there competing with the likes of St Helens and Warrington in the next few years."

Friday's match at Headingley pits the two teams which have won 11 of the past 12 Super League Grand Finals against each other, with Wigan winning 34-16 in the reverse fixture at the DW Stadium in February.

The Warriors have endured their own struggles since lifting the trophy at Old Trafford last year though, with the team lacking consistency following the departure of several high-profile players and head coach Shaun Wane.

McGuire and his Rovers team-mates were edged out 19-18 at home to Adrian Lam's team last Sunday, and the 36-year-old feels Wigan still remain dangerous despite going through a similar rebuilding process to the Rhinos.

"They're obviously a great team and they always rise to the big occasion," McGuire said.

"They've been a bit inconsistent this year, had a few injuries and a few changes in personnel at the end of last year with Sam Tomkins, John Bateman, and a few other key players leaving.

"Again, they're probably doing something similar (to Leeds). They've got some good, young outside backs, and they're in an element of transition as well with a new coach.

"I just don't think they've clicked into gear yet this year, in my opinion of just watching them and playing them last week. They've not hit their straps, but they're still littered with quality players."