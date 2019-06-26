Super League Throwbacks: Hull KR vs Hull FC and Warrington vs St Helens

Allan Langer was instrumental as Warrington recorded their first Super League victory over St Helens in 2001

Ahead of this week's Super League fixtures live on Sky Sports, rugby league researcher Ian Proctor looks at some previous meetings between the sides and picks out some memorable moments.

February 1, 2019: Hull KR 18-16 Hull FC

There has not been a derby finish quite like the one in February which gave Hull KR their 18-16 Round One win at Craven Park.

The Black and Whites raced into a 12-0 lead after 18 minutes, but trailed 14-12 at the interval after Mitch Garbutt scored a debut try for the Robins.

Hull FC then looked to have ended an 11-match losing run from the previous season when Marc Sneyd sent Bureta Faraimo down the left flank to score the try that reclaimed the lead for them, 16-14.

But, as the seconds ticked down, Josh Drinkwater kicked for the corner, Ben Crooks got there first and Danny McGuire coolly delivered the pass that enabled debutant Jimmy Keinhorst to dive in at the corner for the match-winning score.

March 25, 2016: Hull KR 20-22 Hull FC

Lee Radford's side showed Houdini-like qualities to come back from the dead and win 22-20 after trailing by 20 points going into the final quarter.

Ken Sio's interception try was added to an early try from Ryan Shaw to give Rovers their 12-0 lead at the interval. When Iain Thornley scored their third try on 58 minutes it looked all over at 20-0.

But then, Jamie Shaul scored a long-distance touchdown and that proved the first of four touchdowns as Hull turned the contest on its head. Mahe Fonua, Danny Houghton and Steve Michaels scored further tries to settle the contest in favour of the Black and Whites.

March 21, 2008: Hull KR 11-10 Hull FC

The weather was appalling on Good Friday 11 years ago with sleet, hail and a raging gale affecting the outcome enough to make this the lowest-scoring Super League derby meeting between the old rivals.

A first-ever Super League draw between the clubs had looked imminent until James Webster managed to land the wobbly drop-goal, three minutes from time, which barely scraped over the bar to give Rovers their 11-10 win.

Earlier, Danny Tickle had twice hit the upright with goal kicks after Hull fought back from 10-0 down in the final 15 minutes, Kirk Yeaman and Tickle scoring tries to cancel out efforts from Rovers' overseas signings Jake Webster and Daniel Fitzhenry.

May 17, 1996: Warrington 24-25 St Helens

The first-ever Warrington-Saints Super League fixture produced a classic in which Saints edged the 25-24 win that kept them on course for the inaugural summer-era title under the first-past-the-post system.

The Wolves scored four tries to three - through Richard Henare, Toa Kohe-Love, Mark Jones and Jon Roper -and yet lost out to a side for whom Bobbie Goulding landed six goals and the crucial one-pointer.

Paul Newlove and Steve Prescott scored tries for Saints and the crucial effort came from unsung forward Ian Pickavance with under five minutes remaining as they extended the winning start to the season to 13 matches under rookie coach Shaun McRae.

April 20, 2001: Warrington 56-22 St Helens

It took Warrington 12 attempts before finally claiming their first Super League win over Saints and it came when the visitors were distracted by their impending Challenge Cup final showdown with Bradford Bulls at Twickenham the following week.

Australian superstar Allan Langer was outstanding and former Saint Alan Hunte scored a hat-trick to match the three-try performance of Toa Kohe-Love as the home side scored 10 tries in completing the 56-22 victory.

Alan Hunte scored a try hat-trick as Warrington registered their first Super League win over St Helens in 2001

And the afternoon went from bad to worse for Ian Millward when Paul Newlove was sent-off for a high tackle on Kohe-Love. At least he escaped suspension that would have kept him out of the Cup final against his former club.

March 4, 2005: Warrington 16-18 St Helens

Saints comeback wins over Warrington have been a feature of the Super League era and none were greater than the one at Halliwell Jones Stadium when they erased a 16-4 deficit in the final nine minutes.

Graham Appo's 71st minute try looked to have sealed a rare victory for Warrington against Saints. But then came a typical onslaught from Ian Millward's side and the Wolves were left to reflect on still having completed just one win in 24 Super League meetings with St Helens since 1996.

On his 100th appearance for Saints, Darren Albert's 73rd-minute try launched the comeback; Keiron Cunningham then sent Micky Higham over with a flat pass; and, as the final seconds counted down, Jamie Lyon launched the kick that enabled Albert to out-jump Brent Grose and palm the ball back for Cunningham to crash over. Cue wild celebrations.