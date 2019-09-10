Wakefield impose social media ban on players before Super League relegation decider

Chris Chester's Wakefield and London Broncos will meet on a decisive night of Super league action

Wakefield have imposed a social media ban on their players ahead of Friday's Super League relegation decider against London Broncos.

Ninth-placed Trinity and Broncos are two of four sides at risk of the drop in the final round, with Hull KR and Huddersfield also level on 20 points after 28 games of the regular season.

Wakefield could still remain in the Super League with a defeat, should either Hull KR and Huddersfield suffer defeats in their final fixtures matches against Salford and Catalans Dragons respectively.

"My job is to try and keep the players as relaxed as possible," Chester said. "We've been really excited out in training today.

"You could see in Hull KR's performance last Friday how tense they were and they got off to a really poor start.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

"My job is just to make sure the prep is good and try and take the pressure off those guys.

"We've had a social media blackout this week and a press blackout. The players are doing their bit."

2:04 Highlights as Warrington Wolves booked their Super League play-off place with victory over Wakefield Trinity Highlights as Warrington Wolves booked their Super League play-off place with victory over Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield have put themselves in trouble after winning just two games in the last four months, while the Broncos have defied expectations in their first season back in the top flight.

The Londoners, who have already won twice against Chester's side, grabbed a lifeline with a 20-16 win at 11th-placed Hull KR last Friday and they will survive by completing a hat-trick of victories over Wakefield.

Chester says he will not be keeping tabs on the other fixtures, which will all kick-off at the same time.

"I learnt my lesson from last week," he said. "When it went to 12-0 (to London against Hull KR) I said 'turn it off, I can't look at that'."