Recalling Tonga's previous matches against England, Scotland and Ireland

England and Tonga faced off in a fractious Federation Shield final in 2006

Saturday marks the first meeting between Great Britain and Tonga in international rugby league, but the three of the Lions' constituent nations have faced them before.

England have been involved in some memorable matches against the Pacific Islanders, notably the fiery 2006 Federation Shield final and the thrilling 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Auckland.

Scotland have been regular opponents for Tonga at the last three World Cups as well, along with Ireland being in the same pool in 2008.

Ahead of this weekend's clash with the Lions in Waikato, we look back on those previous encounters...

Fireworks in the Federation Shield

With Great Britain taking part in the 2006 Tri-Nations in the Southern Hemisphere, the RFL hosted a four-team tournament involving England, France, Samoa and Tonga.

The one-off Federation Shield saw an English side comprised of up-and-coming Super League players and coached by Paul Cullen progress unbeaten through the pool stage to reach the final, including a 40-18 win over the Tongans in the second match of the tournament at the Stoop.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ashley Gibson led the way for the hosts with two tries, while skipper Rob Purdham, future England rugby union international Chris Ashton, Mark Calderwood, Lee Smith and Jamie Rooney - who kicked six goals - added one apiece.

Ashley Gibson scored two tries for England in the group stage match against Tonga

Tonga, whose tries in London came from Richard Fa'aoso, Solomon Haumono and Taniela Tunaki, beat France in the last match of the group to set up a second clash with England in the final at Widnes' Halton Stadium.

It would turn out to be a match more remembered for its fiery nature than the final score though, with flashpoints occurring throughout the game before Tonga had two men sent off following an all-in brawl close to full time.

Referee Richard Silverwood was kept busy throughout the contest, sin-binning players from both teams prior to the explosive final five minutes which saw Tonga finish with just 10 men on the field.

With Lopini Paea having been shown a yellow card moments earlier, a high tackle on Ewan Dowes by Sam Moa sparked a huge fight which led to Moa and skipper Haumono - who had been waiting to come off the interchange bench before joining the fray - being dismissed for their part in it.

Brett Ferres goes over for a try in England's Federation Shield final win over Tonga

When tempers eventually cooled, try-scorer Rooney kicked a penalty to put the seal on a 32-14 win for the host nation, whose other tries came through Calderwood, Brett Ferres, David Hodgson and Purdham.

On the world stage

Two years later, the World Cup in Australia saw Tonga drawn in Group C with Ireland, along with facing Scotland in an inter-group encounter.

The Scots were no match for the Tongans in Rockhampton, being blown away 48-0 as Kerry Vuna ran in two tries along with Feleti Mateo, Eddie Paea, Etuate Uaisele, Tony Williams, Fetuli Talanoa and Michael Jennings crossing as well.

It was a much different story against Ireland, however, as a see-saw contest at Parramatta Stadium saw Jim Dymock's side snatch a 22-20 victory six minutes from time thanks to an unconverted try from the aptly-named Esikeli Tonga.

Damien Blanche ran in three tries for Ireland against Tonga in 2008

Damien Blanche had kept Ireland in the match with a hat-trick and Michael Platt added a converted score as well, but Joey Taufa'ao and Williams combined to convert three of Tonga's four tries - compared to just two successful kicks from Pat Richards - saw them edge the contest.

Ireland had the last laugh, however, progressing to the knock-out stages as group winners on points difference from Tonga.

Highs and lows for Scotland

Scotland have been drawn against Tonga in the two subsequent World Cup as well, albeit with very different outcomes from those games.

The opening match of Group C at the 2013 World Cup saw the sides meet on a typically brisk Cumbrian October evening at Workington's Derwent Park, with Danny Brough's nerveless kicking earning the Bravehearts a memorable win.

Brett Carter, Dale Ferguson and Danny Brough celebrate Scotland's win over Tonga in 2013

Tonga actually outscored Scotland five tries to four that night, with man of the match Sika Manu grabbing two and Glen Fisiiahi, Nafe Seluini and Willie Manu all crossing as well.

But half-back Brough was on hand to convert Matty Russell's double, plus scores from Ben Fisher and Brett Carter, along with kicking a first-half penalty. Those proved the difference on the night as Tonga's Samisoni Langi could only land two of his five shots at goal.

The Pacific Islanders got their revenge in emphatic style four years later though, running out 50-4 victors in sweltering heat at Barlow Park in Cairns in their opening match of Group B.

Centre Jennings set the tone with a first-half hat-trick as the Tongans ran riot. Daniel Tupou scored either side of the break as well, and Jason Taumalolo, Sika Manu, Peni Terepo and Ata Higano added one apiece. Danny Addy accounted for Scotland's only score with an unconverted try.

Comeback and controversy in Auckland

John Bateman's try looked to have sealed a win for England before Tonga fought back in 2017

Subsequent victory over regional rivals Samoa and a shock win against New Zealand - one of international rugby league's 'big three' - saw Tonga top the group and progress to the quarter-finals, where they edged out Lebanon 24-22.

That set up a semi-final clash with England in Auckland, which turned out to be an enthralling encounter where the outcome was in the balance until the dying seconds.

Jermaine McGillvary put England ahead with a try in the 11th minute and Gareth Widdop went over five minutes later, with his two conversions putting Wayne Bennett's men 12-0 up at half-time.

Widdop kicked a penalty 10 minutes after the break and was on hand to convert again when John Bateman went over in the 68th minute to seemingly secure England's place against World Cup co-hosts Australia in the final.

England players offer their commiserations to Tonga after the epic World Cup semi-final

But Tonga had other ideas and when Tevita Pangai Jr found his way over for a converted try with seven minutes left, few could have predicted what was to follow.

Siliva Havili's second converted try in the 76th minute set some England nerves jangling and when Tui Lolohea finished off almost straight from the restart following Taumalolo's blockbusting line-break the comeback was well and truly on.

Tonga surged forward as the clock ticked down and the decisive moment came when Andrew Fifita drove for the line, only for the ball to come loose when Elliot Whitehead made a despairing lunge to try to stop him.

Fifita recovered the loose ball and dived over the line, yet referee Matt Cecchin immediately ruled a knock-on without consulting the video referee.

Despite the Tongans' protests Whitehead had ripped the ball free rather than Fifita dropping it, the Australian official would not be moved and England held out for the win.