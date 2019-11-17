New Zealand full-back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wins 2019 Golden Boot award

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (L) has been named international player of the year

New Zealand full-back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has won the 2019 Golden Boot as international player of the year.

Tuivasa-Sheck edged out Tonga prop Siosiua Taukeiaho and Kiwis team-mate Jared Waeraa-Hargreaves, who both play for the Sydney Roosters, to land the prestigious award.

The 26-year-old, who missed the 2018 season through injury, is only the fifth New Zealander to win the award since its inception in 1984, joining Hugh McGahan (1987), Stacey Jones (2002), Benji Marshall (2010) and Shaun Johnson (2014).

"Putting on the black and white jersey and representing my country is always a privilege and winning this Golden Boot award is a huge honour," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

John Bateman was the only GB player in contention for the 2019 Golden Boot

"Thank you to the IRL, NZRL and, of course, my family, as without their love and support, none of this would be possible.

"This year's campaign has been one to remember, and although being away from my family was difficult, this makes it all worth it, this award is for them."

John Bateman was the only Great Britain player in contention for the prize won in 2018 by St Helens winger Tom Makinson.

England captain Emily Rudge was nominated for the women's Golden Boot

Australia's Jesse Sergis won the women's Golden Boot, beating team-mate Ai Brigginshaw and England captain Emily Rudge for the honour.