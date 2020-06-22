NRL: Round 6 team of the week

Latrell Mitchell was impressive at full-back for South Sydney

We put together a team of the players who stood out during Round 6 of the 2020 NRL season...

1. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

0:26 Latrell Mitchell sets up Campbell Graham for South Sydney's first try Latrell Mitchell sets up Campbell Graham for South Sydney's first try

Mitchell has made a huge impact for the Rabbitohs since making the switch from rivals Sydney Roosters in the off-season and continued in that vein in the win over New Zealand Warriors.

The full-back set up two tries in the 40-12 win, including Campbell Graham's opener, and assisted three line-breaks, along with carrying for 113 metres.

2. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

0:13 Winger Sione Katoa produced an impressive aerial finish for Cronulla Winger Sione Katoa produced an impressive aerial finish for Cronulla

The 22-year-old winger led the way for the home side with a hat-trick as they rounded off the weekend with a thrilling 20-18 victory over Canterbury Bulldogs.

Katoa's tries came on the back of him covering 130 metres with the ball in hand and making two line-breaks.

3. Josh Morris (Sydney Roosters)

Morris was a major presence for the Roosters as they handed Parramatta Eels their first defeat of the season in a 24-10 triumph at Bankwest Stadium.

The 33-year-old set up a try, carried for 172 metres and 74 post-contact metres from 12 runs, broke the line three times and assisted a line-break as well.

4. Moses Mbye (Wests Tigers)

A fine all-round display from Mbye helped Wests on their way to a 36-20 victory over North Queensland Cowboys.

The centre scored one try, set up two more, broke the line once, assisted two line-breaks, ran for 96 metres and kicked six goals in the match at Campbelltown Stadium.

5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

0:28 Alex Johnston collected Cody Walker's clever kick to score South Sydney's seventh Alex Johnston collected Cody Walker's clever kick to score South Sydney's seventh

Two more tries in Souths' win over the Warriors took Johnston's tally for the season to five so far, along with helping his team make it back-to-back wins.

As well as this, Johnston made 109 metres with the ball in hand and broke the line once.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Walker was an assured presence alongside Adam Reynolds in the halves for South Sydney as they defeated the Warriors at Bankwest Stadium.

The stand-off was among the try-scorers for the Rabbitohs, assisted two of their other scores and broke the line once.

7. Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights)

0:29 Mitchell Pearce got Newcastle's fourth and final try Mitchell Pearce got Newcastle's fourth and final try

The 31-year-old pulled the strings for Newcastle in the halves as they kicked off Round 6 with a 27-6 victory over Brisbane Broncos.

Pearce scored one try, set up another, broke the line once and assisted two line-breaks, along with landing a drop goal at the end of the first half.

8. Josh Aloiai (Wests Tigers)

Aloiai led from the front as the Tigers got their claws into the Cowboys, running riot against the visitors in the first 40 minutes.

The Samoa international forward scored a try, made 113 metres with the ball in hand, broke the line once and effected 32 tackles.

9. Harry Grant (Wests Tigers)

The 22-year-old, on loan from Melbourne Storm, made some important contributions in both attack and defence for Wests against North Queensland.

Grant came up with an assist, along with breaking the line once and assisting a line-break. He also carried for 82 metres and was the team's joint-highest tackle-maker with 36.

10. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

0:23 Daniel Saifiti bundles over for Newcastle's third Daniel Saifiti bundles over for Newcastle's third

The powerhouse prop led the way for the Knights with an impressive display as they beat Brisbane at Central Coast Stadium.

His try capped a performance which saw Saifiti cover 215 metres and make 86 post-contact metres, along with breaking the line once.

11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

0:31 Viliame Kikau's late try saw Penrith regain the lead Viliame Kikau's late try saw Penrith regain the lead

A fine try in catching a kick from Nathan Cleary and dotting down capped another determined display from Kikau in the second row as Penrith defeated the Storm 21-14.

The Fijian star also made 87 metres, along with 36 post-contact metres, and came up with 24 tackles in defence as well.

12. Boyd Cordner (Sydney Roosters)

The Australia captain was a commanding presence in the pack for the Roosters once again they defeated Parramatta.

Along with scoring a try, Cordner covered 151 metres and 53 post-contact metres, as well as making 19 tackles.

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Yeo made some important carries for the Panthers to help them make inroads into the Melbourne defence, covering 134 metres and gaining 50 post-contact metres.

His defensive efforts saw him make 39 tackles as well as his side managed to hold off the Storm for victory.