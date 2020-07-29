Warrington to face St Helens in Challenge Cup quarter-final in repeat of last year's final
Last Updated: 29/07/20 8:05pm
Holders Warrington Wolves will play St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup in a repeat of last year’s Wembley final.
The withdrawal of Toronto Wolfpack and five other sides who play in the Championship or League One - which were among the leagues to end their season early due to the coronavirus - led to the sixth round having to be redrawn.
Castleford Tigers will face Hull FC and 2018 winners Catalans Dragons will go up against Wakefield Trinity in the last 16.
The winners of those ties will then progress to face Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils, respectively, in the quarter-finals.
Leeds Rhinos will take on Hull KR in the only other quarter-final tie where the two competing sides are already known.
Challenge Cup draw:
Sixth round
Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC
Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity
Both ties will be held in Huddersfield on August 22
Quarter-finals
Warrington Wolves vs St Helens
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers
Castleford Tigers/Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors
Catalans Dragons/Wakefield Trinity vs Salford Red Devils
Ties to be played September 18-20