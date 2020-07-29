Warrington to face St Helens in Challenge Cup quarter-final in repeat of last year's final

Warrington Wolves are the defending Challenge Cup champions

Holders Warrington Wolves will play St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup in a repeat of last year’s Wembley final.

The withdrawal of Toronto Wolfpack and five other sides who play in the Championship or League One - which were among the leagues to end their season early due to the coronavirus - led to the sixth round having to be redrawn.

Castleford Tigers will face Hull FC and 2018 winners Catalans Dragons will go up against Wakefield Trinity in the last 16.

The winners of those ties will then progress to face Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils, respectively, in the quarter-finals.

Leeds Rhinos will take on Hull KR in the only other quarter-final tie where the two competing sides are already known.

Challenge Cup draw:

Sixth round

Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC

Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity

Both ties will be held in Huddersfield on August 22

Quarter-finals

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers

Castleford Tigers/Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons/Wakefield Trinity vs Salford Red Devils

Ties to be played September 18-20