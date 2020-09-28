Team of the week: The star players from the latest Super League and NRL matches

Jermaine McGillvary plated a starring role in Huddersfield's win over Castleford

We consult the statistics and pick our stand-out XIII from the latest rounds of Super League and NRL matches...

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

1:28 Bevan French scored two tries for Wigan as they beat Wakefield 28-16 in Super League. Bevan French scored two tries for Wigan as they beat Wakefield 28-16 in Super League.

The full-back cemented his place as the leading try-scorer in Super League so far this season with two as Wigan defeated Wakefield Trinity 28-16 on Friday evening.

French was a constant running threat too, covering 176 metres with the ball in hand, making three initial breaks and eight tackle busts.

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

1:21 Huddersfield's Jermaine McGillvary scored a hat-trick of tries against Castleford. Huddersfield's Jermaine McGillvary scored a hat-trick of tries against Castleford.

A hat-trick from the Great Britain and England international helped McGillvary earn the man of the match away as Huddersfield ran out 31-19 victors against Castleford Tigers on Thursday.

McGillvary also covered 162 metres with the ball in hand, plus made three initial breaks and eight tackle busts.

3. Adam Keighran (New Zealand Warriors)

Three tries from the centre helped the Warriors sign off the NRL regular season with a 40-28 win over Manly Sea Eagles ahead of their return to New Zealand.

Keighran also provided an assist for his team, plus made two line breaks and assisted another while carrying for 88 metres.

4. Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Hailed by acting head coach Luke Robinson for his performance, Wardle again showed his potential with a fine display in the centre.

The 21-year-old was among the try-scorers, provided an assist, made two initial breaks and bust from eight tackles as well.

5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Five tries from the winger set Souths on course for a 60-8 rout of bitter rivals and reigning premiers Sydney Roosters ahead of the start of the NRL finals.

Johnston broke the line four times and made 120 metres to help the Rabbitohs record their highest-ever win against the Roosters.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The stand-off produced a fine all-round display for Souths as they overwhelmed the Roosters in Friday's match-up at ANZ Stadium.

Walker grabbed two tries for his side, produced four assists, broke the line twice and assisted five other line breaks, along with carrying for 129 metres.

7. Aiden Sezer (Huddersfield Giants)

The scrum-half produced another masterful display for the Giants to help them make it back-to-back wins in Super League with the triumph against Castleford.

Sezer scored one try, set up another, make one initial break, assisted one and made two tackle busts, plus carried for 68 metres.

8. James Tamou (Penrith Panthers)

The former Australia international was among the try-scorers as the NRL minor premiers made it 15 straight wins with a 42-0 victory over Canterbury Bulldogs.

Tamou also carried for 148 metres, made one line break and effected 28 tackles as well.

9. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

The hooker was a big running threat for the Rhinos as they kept up their hopes of a top-four finish with a 41-16 win over Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday afternoon.

Leeming covered 165 metres with the ball in hand, plus made one initial break and six tackle busts. He also came up with 38 tackles on the defensive side.

10. Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

Another determined display from the prop helped lay the groundwork for Warrington's 30-16 win over Catalans Dragons in Friday's first match.

Cooper covered 130 metres with the ball in hand, made one tackle bust and kept play going with three successful offloads. He also came up with 38 tackles in defence.

11. Alex Mellor (Leeds Rhinos)

The back row was among the try-scorers for the Rhinos as they overcame Hull KR in the first match of the round.

Mellor carried for 116 metres too, making two initial breaks and four tackle busts as well.

12. Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves)

Hughes made some important contributions on both sides of the ball as Warrington overcame fellow play-off hopefuls Catalans on Friday.

He came up with 41 tackles in defence with a 100 per cent completion rate, and on the attacking side provided an assist for a try, made 75 metres and three tackle busts.

13. Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors)

The 22-year-old put in an immense defensive shift for the Warriors in the victory over Wakefield, making 62 tackles.

Partington gave his side plenty of go-forward with the ball in hand too, carrying for 123 metres and making two tackle busts.