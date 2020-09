Super League: Headingley set for two double-headers in Round 15; four games live on Sky Sports

Headingley is the venue for Round 15's two double-headers

Emerald Headingley will host two more behind-closed-doors double-headers in Round 15 of the Super League season, with all four matches live on Sky Sports.

Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils kick-off proceedings on Thursday, October 8 followed by Leeds Rhinos against Castleford Tigers.

Friday, October 9 sees Wakefield Trinity take on St Helens and Warrington Wolves play Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile, October 9 will also see Catalans Dragons hosting Hull Kingston Rovers in Perpignan at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The fixture details for Round 16 will be confirmed following the conclusion of the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Super League Round 15 fixtures

Thursday, October 8: 5.30pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils; 7.45pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (both Emerald Headingley).

Friday, October 9: 5.30pm - Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens; 7.45pm - Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (both Emerald Headingley); 6.15pm - Catalans Dragons vs Hull Kingston Rovers (Stade Gilbert Brutus).