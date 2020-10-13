Salford Red Devils: Two players test positive for coronavirus ahead of Challenge Cup final

Two Salford Red Devils players have tested positive for coronavirus

Challenge Cup finalists Salford have announced two players have tested positive for coronavirus and been ordered to self-isolate, just four days before their Wembley showdown with Leeds.

The Red Devils also say the results of two other players from two rounds of routine Covid-19 testing since last Thursday have proved inconclusive and are self-isolating as a precaution.

Salford say a further eight players have been ruled out of Tuesday's match against Hull KR through injury but the decision has been taken to honour the fixture in order to preserve the integrity of the competition.

The club say training sessions were cancelled on both Sunday and Monday as a precautionary measure, meaning no additional players are impacted.

It will be the first time the showpiece event will be staged in an empty stadium.

More to follow...