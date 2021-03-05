LISTEN: Barrie McDermott's 12 Super League players to watch in 2021

Castleford's Jacques O'Neill is one of Barrie McDermott's 12 players to watch in Super League in 2021

The build-up to the 2021 Super League season continues apace and we have a special edition of the Golden Point Podcast with Barrie McDermott for you to enjoy.

The former Leeds Rhinos star and Sky Sports rugby league pundit gives us his list of the players he is going to be watching when the new season gets underway on Friday, March 26 - live on Sky Sports.

McDermott has gone through the squads of all 12 teams fighting it out in Super League this year and picked one player from each side he is looking forward to watching in action.

A mix of new signings, up-and-coming prospects, contenders for places in Rugby League World Cup squads and players who need to have a big year all feature.

Catch up on the latest news from the Betfred Super League and beyond with the Golden Point Podcast, as the panel and guests debate the sport's biggest subjects.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker