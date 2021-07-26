Team of the week: The stars from the latest round of Super League matches

Jackson Hastings earns the full-back position in our latest team of the week

We put together out stand-out XIII of star performers from the latest round of matches in Super League...

1. Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)

Hastings again showed his talent and versatility, with the half-back putting in his best display as a stand-in full-back for Wigan to date in the 25-17 win over Wakefield Trinity.

The 25-year-old provided four try assists, as well as carrying for 109 metres with an average gain of eight metres per carry and breaking two tackles.

2. Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors)

A hat-trick from Bibby in Wigan's win over Wakefield took him to 11 tries for the 2021 Super League season and put him second on the leading try-scorers' list.

Those efforts came on the back of him making four clean breaks and busting four tackles, along with carrying for 90 metes with an average gain of eight metres.

3. Greg Minikin (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Minkin was among the try-scorers for Hull KR as they were edged out 32-30 following a stunning second-half comeback by Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

The centre carried for 166 metres with an average gain of 13 metres too, along with breaking two tackles.

4. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Playing just his second game back after 10 months out due to injury, the centre roared back to form with a try-scoring performance in the 38-16 win over Salford Red Devils.

Newman also carried for 150 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, along with making one clean break and busting two tackles.

5. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

The winger equalled his personal best single-game try haul for a Super League match with four tries as Huddersfield roared back to winning ways with a 40-26 win over Hull FC.

McGillvary's tries came in a match which saw him carry for 200 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, making eight tackle breaks and one clean break.

6. Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

1:47 Man of the Match Jermaine McGillvary scored four tries for Huddersfield Giants to help break their losing run against Hull FC. Man of the Match Jermaine McGillvary scored four tries for Huddersfield Giants to help break their losing run against Hull FC.

An assured performance alongside teenage prospect Will Pryce in the halves from Russell helped Huddersfield to victory against Hull FC at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 22-year-old provided three try assists for the Giants and put in some good in-play kicks which asked questions of the visitors' defence.

7. Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The half-back was in fine form again for Rovers, particularly in the first half in the defeat to Super League leaders Catalans.

Along with his kicking game causing them problems, Abdull scored two tries and provided an assist, plus made four tackle busts and two clean breaks.

8:11 Huddersfield Giants got back to winning ways as Hull FC visited the John Smith's Stadium. Huddersfield Giants got back to winning ways as Hull FC visited the John Smith's Stadium.

8. King Vuniyayawa (Leeds Rhinos)

The Fijian forward was among the try-scorers as Leeds scored a convincing win over Salford in Friday's Super League match at Emerald Headingley.

Vuniyayawa's try came on the back of him carrying for 115 metres with an average gain of just under 10 metres, plus two tackle busts and one clean break.

9. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

The hooker led the way for the hosts with two tries as Leeds overwhelmed Salford to chalk up their seventh win of the season.

Leeming provided an assist as well, along with making 64 metres with the ball in hand, making one clean break and busting two tackles.

3:35 Highlights as Leeds got back on track with big win over Salford. Highlights as Leeds got back on track with big win over Salford.

10. Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons)

The prop made a big impact off the interchange bench as the Dragons fought back from being behind at half-time to defeat Hull KR on Saturday.

Kasiano carried for 83 metres with an average gain of just over eight metres, broke five tackles and came up with an assist for a try.

11. Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)

Two tries from the second row capped another impressive display as the Englishman played a big role in helping Catalans secure a club-record 10th win in a row.

As well as crossing twice, Whitley made 95 metres with an average gain of just under 10 metres, along with making one tackle break and one clean break.

2:33 League leaders Catalans defeated Hull KR in a re-arranged fixture at Stade Gilbert Brutus. League leaders Catalans defeated Hull KR in a re-arranged fixture at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

12. Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)

Another player who made a strong impact off the bench for the Dragons in their comeback win over Hull KR, Goudemand was among the try-scorers for the hosts.

As well as scoring, carrying for 87 metres, making one tackle break and one clean break, the French international came up with 38 tackle in defence.

13. Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

The back row was immense in both attack and defence for Huddersfield, helping them to an important win at home to Hull FC.

Yates scored a try for his side, carrying for 146 metres and making two tackle breaks. In defence, he made 45 tackles for the Giants as well.