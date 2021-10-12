LISTEN: Golden Point Podcast Super League Grand Finals and Million Pound Game review

The latest Golden Point looks back on a big weekend of Grand Final action

It's the final Golden Point Podcast of the series and we look back on a memorable weekend for both the men's and women's competition as the 2021 season reached its conclusion.

Former Great Britain and Ireland international and Sky Sports rugby league pundit Terry O'Connor joins host Marc Bazeley to review all of the action.

There is a look at the emotion of the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, and what comes next for champions St Helens and runners-up Catalans Dragons.

We hear from a joyous Chantelle Crowl and Jodie Cunningham following Saints' victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Women's Super League Grand Final and examine the growth of the competition.

Plus, what Toulouse Olympique are bringing to Super League after winning promotion and a look ahead to Friday's international clash between England Knights and Jamaica.

Don't miss an episode of the Golden Point Podcast. Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker