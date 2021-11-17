Wigan Warriors: Iain Thornley makes return and Ramon Silva signs from London Broncos

Iain Thornley has returned to Wigan ahead of the 2022 season

Wigan Warriors have confirmed the return of outside back Iain Thornley and announced the signing of Brazil-born prop Ramon Silva for the 2022 Super League season.

Both players have signed two-year deals with the option of a third year at the DW Stadium, with Thornley signing from relegated Leigh Centurions and Silva making the move from London Broncos.

Thornley, 30, who can play at centre or on the wing, returns to his hometown club after a seven-year absence. A product of the Warriors' academy, he was part of the 2013 double-winning team.

"I'm really excited and I can't wait to get started," Thornley, who has also played for Hull Kingston Rovers and Catalans Dragons, said. "Wigan were really keen and I was made up.

"It's been a full circle for me. I started at Wigan when I was 11 years old, so it's great to be back and see familiar faces. Being a Wigan lad, I can't wait to represent the badge and shirt again.

"My aim is to show what I can do and show why I've been signed. I want to come in and knuckle down in pre-season, do my best to get that starting spot and show what I can do on the pitch."

Silva, 20, who was born in Sao Paulo and moved to the UK with his parents when he was three, joins the Warriors from London Broncos' academy, where he played alongside his new Wigan team-mate Kai Pearce-Paul.

"It's the dream to sign for Wigan," Silva, who competed in mixed martial arts and wrestling before taking up rugby league, said.

"I know a lot of people would do anything to get to where I am and have this opportunity. I'm very proud and thankful for the opportunity."

Silva is the second Broncos player to join Wigan ahead of the new season along with Lebanon international Abbas Miski, with NRL trio Cade Cust, Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago moving to the DW Stadium too.

Thornley, meanwhile, adds some depth to the Warriors' options in the backs and new head coach Matty Peet is in no doubt both will prove valuable additions to the squad.

"Iain will bring competition across our backline," Peet said. "We believe his natural ability, combined with his determination, makes him a great fit for us.

"We have been tracking Ramon over the past couple of seasons and have been impressed by his work rate and physical attributes.

"We take pride in developing young players and feel that his character will be a great addition to the squad."