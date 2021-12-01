Richie Myler: Leeds Rhinos full-back signs new three-year contract

Richie Myler has signed a new contract with Leeds

Richie Myler has agreed a new three-year contract with Leeds Rhinos which will keep him at Headingley until the end of 2024.

The 31-year-old former Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves scrum-half, who joined Leeds from Catalans Dragons in 2018, faced an uncertain future following the arrival of Luke Gale in 2020.

However, Myler made the successful transition to full-back, playing a starring role in the Rhinos' Challenge Cup final win over Salford in 2020, and head coach Richard Agar is delighted he has extended his contract.



"I am really pleased for Richie that he has agreed this new deal," Agar said. "A couple of seasons ago, he found himself at a crossroads and he has reinvented himself and taken on a number of roles within our squad.

"He is an important player for us at full-back, as we saw with his Lance Todd trophy-winning performance in 2020, but he also brings versatility in a number of key positions.

"He has evolved into a great team player and a real club man. He has settled into life at the Rhinos and I know he calls Leeds his home now and this is a just reward for his hard work and effort."

Myler, who has won eight caps for England, is excited by what the future holds at Headingley.

Myler was awarded the Lance Todd Trophy in the 2020 Challenge Cup final

"I am really pleased to have got my new deal finalised and I am looking forward to the next three years," Myler said.

"There is an incredible family atmosphere at the club, and I cannot wait to be part of what this group can achieve in the next few years.

"I have been fortunate to play for a number of clubs in my career, but I feel like I have found a home here at Leeds.

"Richard Agar has done a tremendous job of moving the club forward and I am excited to see the strength in depth we have this season within our squad."