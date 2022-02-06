Super League 2022: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants team profiles

Catalans claimed the League Leaders' Shield in 2021

Our guide to the 12 teams competing in Super League in 2022 kicks off with a look at Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants...

Castleford Tigers

Head coach: Lee Radford.

Captain: Paul McShane.

Last season: Seventh in regular season, Challenge Cup runners-up.

What they're saying: "I've enjoyed it. I was worried leading up to it because I wasn't getting that excited feeling and I was beginning to question if I'd made the right decision. But when I got back into it, it came pretty quickly and they're a good group of individuals to be around on a daily basis."

- Tigers head coach Lee Radford on being back coaching in Super League

Ins: George Lawler (Hull Kingston Rovers), Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves), Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua (both Hull FC), Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants), Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Leeds Rhinos).

Outs: Peter Mata'utia, Oliver Holmes (both Warrington Wolves), Lewis Bienek (London Broncos), Alex Foster (Newcastle Thunder), Jesse Sene-Lefao (Featherstone Rovers), Michael Shenton (retired).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Get ready for the new Super League season on Sky Sports, which kicks off on February 10 when St Helens face Catalans Dragons Get ready for the new Super League season on Sky Sports, which kicks off on February 10 when St Helens face Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons

Head coach: Steve McNamara.

Captain: Benjamin Garcia.

Last season: Grand Final runners-up, League Leaders' Shield winners (first in regular season).

What they're saying: "Before the new signings, I think what has improved is we've got a lot of young players who have gained some really valuable experience from last year. We had a great season by our standards [in 2021] and did some things we've not done before, but we had a lot of young players - particularly French lads - who got the chance and Steve won't hesitate to put those in again."

- Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins backs Catalans' homegrown talents to shine in 2022

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the 2021 Super League Grand Final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens Highlights from the 2021 Super League Grand Final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens

Ins: Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights), Dylan Napa (Canterbury Bulldogs), Tyrone May (Penrith Panthers).

Outs: Joel Tomkins (Leigh Centurions), James Maloney (Lezignan).

Huddersfield Giants

Head coach: Ian Watson.

Captain: Michael Lawrence.

Last season: Ninth in regular season.

What they're saying: "I'd probably say the job is bigger than I anticipated. There were certain issues we had to kind of tidy up, things you don't see from the outside. That was last year though, this year is good, the group of players we've got this year is outstanding. I feel we are miles in front of where we were last year, now we've got to take that out on to the field."

- Giants head coach Ian Watson on kicking on from a disappointing first season in charge

Michael Lawrence leads Huddersfield again in 2022

Ins: Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves), Tui Lolohea (Salford Red Devils), Theo Fages (St Helens), Nathan Mason (Leigh Centurions).

Outs: Aidan Sezer (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Wood (Hull Kingston Rovers), Lee Gaskell (Wakefield Trinity), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), Darnell McIntosh (Hull FC), James Cunningham (Toulouse Olympique), Joe Wardle (Leigh Centurions), Ronan Michael (York City Knights, loan), Jacob Beer (Hunslet), Nathan Peats (Albi).

Sky Sports will again be broadcasting extensive live coverage of the Betfred Super League in 2022, including 25 games between February and April, Magic Weekend and the Grand Final. Watch reigning champions St Helens and Catalans Dragons face off in a rematch of last year's Grand Final in the season opener on Thursday, February 10.