Super League 2022: Salford Red Devils, St Helens and Toulouse Olympique team profiles

St Helens

Head coach: Kristian Woolf.

Captain: James Roby.

Last season: Grand Final winners, second in regular season, Challenge Cup winners.

What they're saying: "It hasn't been spoken about at all - that's an honest answer. Everyone is aware of what this group of men have achieved and what they can continue to achieve. I remember making a comment last year that the biggest threat is ourselves. If we keep finding ways to improve and be a better team that's what we're going to be, and that makes us hard to beat. If drop our standards, get comfortable with where we sit and start worrying about what we've already achieved rather than what we've got to achieve in front of us, that's going to be our own downfall."

- St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf on going for an historic fourth-straight Super League title in 2022

Ins: Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos), Will Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs), Curtis Sironen (Manly Sea Eagles), Joey Lussick (Parramatta Eels), James Bell (Leigh Centurions).

Outs: Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers), James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants), Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters), Aaron Smith (Leigh Centurions, loan), Joel Thompson (retired).

Salford Red Devils

Head coach: Paul Rowley.

Captain: Elijah Taylor.

Last season: 11th in regular season.

What they're saying: "Just driving standards, that's the key - this is isn't a quick fix. It is work in progress, we aren't going to be jumping up the leaderboard in terms of bookies' thoughts and predictions and I accept that. It's different when you're in the circle because you obviously have confidence in what you're doing, so that's where I'm at. We've definitely got some tough challenges ahead - if we had our best 13 on the pitch every week, we're more than capable, but that will be the challenge and a little bit of luck needed as well."

- New Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley on Salford's prospects for the season ahead

Ins: King Vuniyayawa (Leeds Rhinos), Amir Bourouh (Wigan Warriors), Sitaleki Akauola (Warrington Wolves), Marc Sneyd (Hull FC), Brodie Croft (Brisbane Broncos), Shane Wright (North Queensland Cowboys), Ryan Brierley, Alex Gerrard (both Leigh Centurions), Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings), Tim Lafai (free agent).

Outs: Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls), Pauli Pauli (York City Knights), Ata Hingano (Leigh Centurions), Krisnan Inu (Lezignan), Kevin Brown (retired).

Toulouse Olympique

Head coach: Sylvain Houles.

Captain: Tony Gigot.

Last season: Promoted from Championship (Million Pound Game and League Leaders' Shield winners).

What they're saying: "The main goal is for us to stay in Super League for 2023, but after that it's about making sure we train better day after day. We're not going to look long term; we're just looking week to week and see where it takes us. It's a brand-new world for us - even me. I've been watching Super League forever, but now it's about seeing how our team are going to compete in it."

- Toulouse Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles on the team's ambitions for their first year in Super League

Ins: James Cunningham (Huddersfield Giants), Chris Hankinson (Wigan Warriors), Gadwin Springer (Featherstone Rovers), Matty Russell (Leigh Centurions), Lucas Albert (Carcassonne).

Outs: Jy Hitchcox (Leigh Centurions), Bastien Ader, Johnathon Ford (both released), Remi Casty (retired).