Super League 2022: Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors team profiles
Ahead of the 2022 Betfred Super League season, we're taking a look at all of the teams competing in this year's competition; Watch the big kick-off between reigning champions St Helens and Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons on Thursday, February 10 live on Sky Sports
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 04/02/22 11:49pm
Our look at the teams competing in the Betfred Super League in 2022 concludes with profiles of Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors...
Wakefield Trinity
Head coach: Willie Poching.
Captain: Jacob Miller.
Last season: 10th in the regular season.
What they're saying: "The guys got a lot of belief in each other again at the end of last season. There were some tough times last season for all of us. What they want to do is win, they want to play with a smile on their face and they want to be excited about coming to work. Hopefully we've given them that environment this pre-season."
- Trinity head coach Willie Poching looks ahead to his first season in charge on a full-time basis
Ins: Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves), Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield Giants), Corey Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Sadiq Adebiyi (London Broncos), Liam Hood (Leigh Centurions), Thomas Minns (Featherstone Rovers), John Davetanivalu (British Army).
Outs: Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers), Josh Wood (Barrow Raiders), Joe Arundel (Halifax Panthers), Alex Walker (released).
Warrington Wolves
Head coach: Daryl Powell.
Captain: Jack Hughes.
Last season: Eliminator play-off, third in regular season.
What they're saying: "It's a little bit different, isn't it? But it's part of the industry and you know what you've got to do when you coach a new club. I'm excited; it's a fantastic club, I'm embedded into the area and into the club, and I'm just looking forward to the challenge."
- Wolves head coach Daryl Powell on taking over at the club after eight years in charge of Castleford
Ins: Joe Bullock (Wigan Warriors), Greg Minikin (Hull Kingston Rovers), Peter Mata'utia, Oliver Holmes (both Castleford Tigers), Billy Magoulias (Cronulla Sharks), James Harrison (Featherstone Rovers).
Outs: Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Lineham (Wakefield Trinity), Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers), Sitaleki Akauola (Salford Red Devils), Samy Kibula (Bradford Bulls), Keanan Brand (Leigh Centurions), Nathan Roebuck (Keighley Cougars).
Wigan Warriors
Head coach: Matt Peet.
Captain: Tommy Leuluai.
Last season: Eliminator play-off, fourth in regular season.
What they're saying: "I think we can do anything. To be at a club like Wigan and not have big expectations would be criminal. I know our fans have high expectations and I want them to have those. We have high expectations and that's not just winning silverware, it's carrying yourself in a certain way and you play with passion, enjoyment and understand you've got a big responsibility. If we get that right on a day-to-day basis, the big gains will come."
- Warriors head coach Matt Peet on expectations for his first season in charge
Ins: Kaide Ellis (St George Illawarra Dragons), Patrick Mago (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cade Cust (Manly Sea Eagles), Iain Thornley (Leigh Centurions), Abbas Miski, Ramon Silva (both London Broncos).
Outs: Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves), Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils), Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique), Jackson Hastings, Oliver Gildart (both Wests Tigers), Tony Clubb (retired).