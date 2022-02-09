Super League 2022: Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors team profiles

Can George Williams and Warrington make it their year in 2022?

Our look at the teams competing in the Betfred Super League in 2022 concludes with profiles of Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors...

Wakefield Trinity

Head coach: Willie Poching.

Captain: Jacob Miller.

Last season: 10th in the regular season.

What they're saying: "The guys got a lot of belief in each other again at the end of last season. There were some tough times last season for all of us. What they want to do is win, they want to play with a smile on their face and they want to be excited about coming to work. Hopefully we've given them that environment this pre-season."

- Trinity head coach Willie Poching looks ahead to his first season in charge on a full-time basis

Ins: Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves), Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield Giants), Corey Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Sadiq Adebiyi (London Broncos), Liam Hood (Leigh Centurions), Thomas Minns (Featherstone Rovers), John Davetanivalu (British Army).

Outs: Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers), Josh Wood (Barrow Raiders), Joe Arundel (Halifax Panthers), Alex Walker (released).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Get ready for the new Super League season on Sky Sports, which kicks off on February 10 when St Helens face Catalans Dragons. Get ready for the new Super League season on Sky Sports, which kicks off on February 10 when St Helens face Catalans Dragons.

Warrington Wolves

Head coach: Daryl Powell.

Captain: Jack Hughes.

Last season: Eliminator play-off, third in regular season.

What they're saying: "It's a little bit different, isn't it? But it's part of the industry and you know what you've got to do when you coach a new club. I'm excited; it's a fantastic club, I'm embedded into the area and into the club, and I'm just looking forward to the challenge."

- Wolves head coach Daryl Powell on taking over at the club after eight years in charge of Castleford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell says his side face a tough set of fixtures to kick-off the new season, but insists they're ready for the challenge. New Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell says his side face a tough set of fixtures to kick-off the new season, but insists they're ready for the challenge.

Ins: Joe Bullock (Wigan Warriors), Greg Minikin (Hull Kingston Rovers), Peter Mata'utia, Oliver Holmes (both Castleford Tigers), Billy Magoulias (Cronulla Sharks), James Harrison (Featherstone Rovers).

Outs: Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Lineham (Wakefield Trinity), Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers), Sitaleki Akauola (Salford Red Devils), Samy Kibula (Bradford Bulls), Keanan Brand (Leigh Centurions), Nathan Roebuck (Keighley Cougars).

Wigan Warriors

Head coach: Matt Peet.

Captain: Tommy Leuluai.

Last season: Eliminator play-off, fourth in regular season.

What they're saying: "I think we can do anything. To be at a club like Wigan and not have big expectations would be criminal. I know our fans have high expectations and I want them to have those. We have high expectations and that's not just winning silverware, it's carrying yourself in a certain way and you play with passion, enjoyment and understand you've got a big responsibility. If we get that right on a day-to-day basis, the big gains will come."

- Warriors head coach Matt Peet on expectations for his first season in charge

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet says he has the dream job' after being promoted to succeed Adrian Lam. New Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet says he has the dream job' after being promoted to succeed Adrian Lam.

Ins: Kaide Ellis (St George Illawarra Dragons), Patrick Mago (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cade Cust (Manly Sea Eagles), Iain Thornley (Leigh Centurions), Abbas Miski, Ramon Silva (both London Broncos).

Outs: Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves), Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils), Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique), Jackson Hastings, Oliver Gildart (both Wests Tigers), Tony Clubb (retired).