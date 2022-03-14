Challenge Cup: St Helens handed Whitehaven tie in Challenge Cup sixth round

St Helens will travel to Championship side Whitehaven on the weekend of March 25-27

St Helens will begin their defence of the Betfred Challenge Cup with a sixth-round tie against Championship side Whitehaven.

The Cumbrians, one of five Championship clubs in the last 16, will have home advantage against Kristian Woolf's Super League champions, who currently top the table after winning their first five league matches.

Whitehaven have lost three of their first five league games but gained a notable win over York in Sunday's fifth-round tie at the Recreation Ground.

Castleford, the 2021 runners-up, will face a derby with Leeds at Headingley and there are two other all-Super League ties, with Wigan hosting Salford and Wakefield going to 2019 Wembley winners Warrington.

Catalans Dragons, who lifted the trophy in 2018, have been drawn at home to Championship leaders Featherstone, who are coached by former Leeds boss Brian McDermott.

Hull KR, Hull FC and Huddersfield also facing Championship opposition.

Sixth Round Ties - March 25-27