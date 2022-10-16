Rugby League World Cup 2021: Talking points and team news for Sunday's three group games

Ashton Golding will captain Jamaica as they make their World Cup debut

We take a look at what is being said and team news ahead of Sunday's three group matches in the Rugby League World Cup...

Scotland facing the 'unknown' in opener

Nathan Graham is preparing Scotland for a step into the unknown when they face Italy in their first Group B match at Newcastle's Kingston Park (2.30pm).

The sides have met before, with the Bravehearts triumphing 104-0 in their first encounter back in 2009 but then playing out a 30-30 draw with the Azzurri in the World Cup eight years ago.

The likes of NRL star and Italy captain Nathan Brown are familiar names, but it has proven difficult for head coach Graham to see their opponents in action ahead of this match.

"The biggest threat is the unknown with Italy - they've not had a warm-up game we've been able to get footage of," Graham told Sky Sports News.

"Obviously we know quite a few of their players...but we're kind of basing the game around our own performance. If we perform to the best of our ability, we'll be in there competing for the win."

This fixture is already looking like a must-win for both sides if they are to have any hope of reaching the knock-out stages, with games against reigning champions Australia and three-time semi-finalists Fiji still to come.

"It's a tough group, but a decent finish for us would be competing in every single game," Graham said.

"Running out on that field and playing against these superstars, most of our players are part-time players so it's a massive achievement for them to be in a game like that."

Teams

Scotland (from): Euan Aitken, Luke Bain, Logan Bayliss-Brow, James Bell, Ryan Brierley, Keiran Buchanan, Davey Dixon, Dale Ferguson (captain), Calum Gahan, Bailey Hayward, Ben Hellewell, Liam Hood, Kane Linnett, Kyle Schneider, Jack Teanby, Lachlan Walmsley

Italy (from): Luke Polselli, Richard Lepori, Daniel Atkinson, Ethan Natoli, Jake Maizen, Jack Campagnolo, Radean Robinson, Anton Iaria, Dean Parata, Luca Moretti, Ryan King, Brenden Santi, Nathan Brown (captain), Joey Tramontana, Gioele Celerino, Luke Hodge, Jack Colovatti, Kyle Pickering, Ronnie Palumbo.

Golding: Jamaica 'not just a gimmick'

Ashton Golding and Jamaica are determined to prove their worth on the international stage as they prepare to make their highly anticipated World Cup debut.

The Reggae Warriors have qualified for rugby league's global gathering for the first time, with the roots of the sport in the country stretching back nearly 20 years.

The Jamaica team is comprised largely of heritage players, but there are also players from the Jamaican domestic competition involved, and Huddersfield Giants star Golding spoke of what it means to have the opportunity to connect with his ancestry.

"I've been on this journey for five years and it has changed me as a person," Golding said. "I've found out there is so much more to me than this kid that was born in Bramley in Leeds - there's another side to me and my family that I wasn't really aware of.

"What we want to take away from this World Cup is the experience but also the platform for the growth and development of the next generation.

"We want people to sit up and take notice that Jamaica has a rugby league team, and we are very serious about it - we are not just a gimmick."

They open Group C with a match against Ireland at Headingley (5pm), with Wolfhounds head coach Ged Corcoran in no doubt about what he expects from his team at the World Cup.

"Quarter-finals, minimum," Corcoran told Sky Sports News. "I feel I've got the team, a big pack to get over the top of team, and then the spine to be able to play football.

"It's just about the making game as simple as possible. The way we've trained so far, less has been more."

Teams

Jamaica (from): Mo Agoro, Jorge Andrade, Chevaughan Bailey, Joe Brown, Ashton Golding, Bradley Ho, Greg Johnson, Ben Jones-Bishop, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Michael Lawrence, Abevia McDonald, Jacob Ogden, Ross Peltier, Kieran Rush, Andrew Simpson, Keenan Tomlinson, AJ Wallace, James Woodburn-Hall, Alex Young.

Ireland (from): Richie Myler, Ed Chamberlain, Toby King, Innes Senior, Luke Keary, Joe Keyes, Liam Byrne, Josh Cook, Jaimin Jolliffe, James Bentley, Frankie Halton, George King (captain), James McDonnell, Harry Rushton, Brendan O'Hagan, Dan Norman, Louis Senior, Ronan Michael, James Hasson.

Bromwich: Kiwis have the team to win the World Cup

Jesse Bromwich is in no doubt New Zealand are well placed to be fighting it out at Old Trafford for the Paul Barriere Trophy on November 19.

The Kiwis' only World Cup triumph came in 2008 when they beat hosts Australia in a thrilling final, and they head into this tournament having suffered a shock quarter-final exit at the hands of Fiji four years ago.

New Zealand arrive in England as one of the favourites to go on and lift the trophy, and skipper Bromwich believes that status is justified.

"I just want to hurry up and play that first game because I think we've got a really talented team," Bromwich told Sky Sports News.

"We can do anything in this tournament, we just need to look after ourselves and play some really good footy.

"We've got the team [to win the World Cup]. It's going to be a challenge, but I think it's a challenge we're up for."

The Kiwis kick off their World Cup campaign against Lebanon in Group C on Sunday evening at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (5pm), with the Cedars aiming to build on reaching the knock-out stages for the first time in 2017.

Teams

New Zealand (from): Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Peta Hiku, Jordan Rapana, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes, Jesse Bromwich (captain), Brandon Smith, James Fisher-Harris, Isaiah Papali'I, Kenny Bromwich, Joseph Tapine, Kieran Foran, Moses Leota, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Briton Nikora, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marata Niukore.

Lebanon (from): Jalal Bazzaz, Adam Doueihi, Hanna El-Nachar, Elie El-Zakhem, Kayne Kalache, Andrew Kazzi, Jacob Kiraz, Anthony Layoun, Josh Mansour, Josh Maree, Abbas Miski, Brandon Morkos, Mitch Moses (captain), Khalil Rahme, Jaxson Rahme, Reece Robinson, James Roumanos, Mikey Tannous, Charbel Tasipale.