Women's Rugby League World Cup: Courtney Winfield-Hill ready to build something special with England | 'We can grow momentum'

Courtney Winfield-Hill was in fine form as England got their World Cup campaign under way

England half-back Courtney Winfield-Hill believes her side can build from a "really special" opening victory against Brazil, as they look to go all the way at the Rugby League World Cup.

In a player of the match performance, Winfield-Hill scored a hat-trick in England's dominant win over Brazil and admitted it was a moment to remember as they walked out to the roaring crowd at Headingley as stands packed with local school children cheered for the home nation.

"It was really special and I think that is something that England rugby league fans do really well," said Winfield-Hill.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Especially here at Headingley, to hear that South Stand drum giving us a really big lift through moments in that game, that was incredibly special.

"It was a big occasion today with the number of people in the crowd and the volume going off.

"It all adds to it and now we have experienced, perhaps we can settle in a little more and just get minds on the game."

Despite a resounding win, Winfield-Hill believes England have a lot of areas to improve if they are going to secure their goal of winning the World Cup on home soil.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Patchy is the word I would use to describe it," she added.

"We were really good in certain patches then we probably got a bit excited at times and just lost touch with a couple of basics.

"I am sure Craig (Richards) and the coaching staff will get us back on the straight and narrow over the next couple of days.

"Georgia (Roche) and I have only been together at Leeds for a year and it has been clunky at times, there is no denying that for us.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"But it was also really good today to have some time with Zoe Harris and just connecting a different partnership because we know that throughout this tournament, everybody is going to play a part and there is going to be different combinations at times."

On Saturday, England will have another special moment as they play in front of a packed-out crowd in a double-header with the men's team at Wigan, with the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton attending the occasion.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"We just need to learn to gain momentum through basics. I think we lost it at points there today and we know that comes through discipline," Winfield-Hill said.

"So, solidifying a few basics will be on the agenda and I am really looking forward to the double-header with the men, who are building some terrific momentum themselves.

"That will be another really good moment to be a part of."