Jamie Jones-Buchanan: Leeds Rhinos great and Sky Sports pundit unveiled as new RFL board observer

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is starting a new role as RFL board observer

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been appointed to an observer role on the RFL board to provide insight from his experiences of playing at the highest level.

Jones-Buchanan enjoyed a stellar playing career as a one-club man with Leeds Rhinos, including featuring in seven Super League Grand Final wins between 2004 and 2017, and representing Great Britain and England at international level too.

The 41-year-old was appointed an MBE in the 2022 New Year's Honours for services to rugby league and the community of Leeds, and combines his job of head of culture, diversity and inclusivity at the Rhinos with a punditry role on Sky Sports.

"I'm honoured and excited," Jones-Buchanan said of his new role as board observer.

"I love the sport and what it does, it's given me a lot, and this will be a chance to see it from another angle, and to work with a new group of people on the board."

The RFL board had previously announced its intention to bring in someone with experience at the elite level of the game to attend meetings, support discussions and to assist in succession planning.

It is another first for Jones-Buchanan and his role will involve attending board meetings, starting next month. He will join Ed Mallaburn, head of sport at IMG Media, as an observer.

"We committed, when recommending the appointment of Dr Cherrie Daley to the board last November, that we would also appoint an observer with recent high level experience of rugby league," RFL chair Simon Johnson said.

"I am therefore delighted to confirm the appointment of Jamie Jones-Buchanan to that position. He is a popular and respected figure throughout rugby league, and beyond, having earned admiration in the range of roles he has filled since ending his outstanding playing career.

"To have available to the board someone with his experience and expertise of the elite level of rugby league will be hugely valuable to us.

"We believe there will be an equivalent benefit to Jamie, helping him in his post-playing career, with board experience - we can play our part as the governing body for rugby league in establishing a cadre of former rugby league players who can thrive in sport administration and governance, as has happened in other sports."