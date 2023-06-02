Magic Weekend 2023: Talking points ahead of Day 1 as Super League returns to Newcastle's St James' Park

Newcastle-born Sam Luckley is back in his home city playing for Hull Kingston Rovers at Magic Weekend

Luckley aims to be the local hero again

There have been plenty of north-east football icons who have made their mark at St James' Park down the years, most notably prolific goal-scorers Jackie Milburn and Alan Shearer, and former manager Bobby Robson - all of whom have statues outside the home of Newcastle United.

Sam Luckley might not ever have that honour bestowed on him, but the Newcastle-raised Super League player has already written his name into the venue's history by scoring a try for Salford Red Devils at last year's Magic Weekend and replicating Shearer's trademark arm-in-the-air celebration.

Sam Luckley celebrated his try at St James' Park last year with a nod to Newcastle United great Alan Shearer!

That act even earned a retweet from the man himself, and this year Luckley will be back in his home city in action against his former club for Hull Kingston Rovers in the opening match of this year's Magic round (1.30pm).

"It's my home away from home," Luckley told Sky Sports. "I love coming here and I've played here a couple of times before now, so it's always special coming back here.

"Personally, speaking to my mam and dad, it's a big week for us and they get to come and watch us. But as a club, we're just thinking about the task in hand, who we've got and what we've got to do."

Prop Luckley switched to the Robins from the Red Devils ahead of the 2023 season and the East Hull club have enjoyed a strong start to life under head coach Willie Peters, sitting fourth in the table and just four points off leaders Warrington Wolves approaching the midway point of the regular season.

Salford are once again in the hunt for a Super League play-off place

Salford, who reached the play-off semi-finals before losing a thriller to eventual champions St Helens in 2022, are only below Hull KR and Leigh Leopards on points difference though, and the 27-year-old Scotland international is in no doubt as to the enormity of this fixture.

"The table is getting close," Luckley said. "I think there are three of us on the same points - Salford included - so it'll be a big game on Saturday."

A magical time for McNamara

Magic Weekend holds some good memories for Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara, most notably from 2021 when his side mounted a stunning late comeback to eventually defeat St Helens in golden point.

That match went a long way to them clinching the League Leaders' Shield for the first time, and Super League's French representatives head to Newcastle this year sitting third in the table after 13 rounds.

Rewind to 2021 as James Maloney kicked a drop-goal for Catalans Dragons to beat St Helens in golden point after being 30-12 behind with three minutes left!

The Dragons face another crunch clash against second-placed Wigan Warriors in the second game of Day 1 (3.45pm), but even without that McNamara is relishing being back at St James' Park and has thrown his support behind continuing the Magic Weekend concept beyond this year.

"I'm a big fan of the concept," McNamara said in his pre-Magic press conference. "It showcases our game and teams seem to lift themselves for the event.

"We relish these challenges and Magic is a great occasion in a brilliant stadium. I love Magic Weekend; I think it's awesome. We're really looking forward to the game."

Catalans are boosted by the return of former Wigan star Sam Tomkins, Australian half-back Mitchell Pearce and hooker Alrix Da Costa for the clash with the Warriors, who head to Newcastle on the back of a thrilling golden-point win away to Hull KR last week.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League Clash between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons in March

The Dragons emerged 18-10 winners when the sides met at the DW Stadium back in Round 4 in March and Wigan winger Liam Marshall is eager to make amends for that home defeat.

"It's an exciting fixture and we have a point to prove against Catalans after they did a job on us earlier in the year at home," Marshall said on a pre-match media call.

"We have been doing our work this week to see how we can combat those, and while we have to be ready for a tough and psychical side, we know what we need to do to execute our game plan."

Derby takes on extra importance

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are once again down to close out the opening day of Magic Weekend (6pm) in 2023, and the extra significance of this West Yorkshire derby showdown is not lost on either team.

Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin shares his memories of Magic Weekend and admits he has changed his mind about the concept over his career.

Last year, the Rhinos gained a play-off spot at the expense of Cas when the sides met in the final round of the 2022 regular season and went on to reach the Grand Final, but it has been a particularly tough season for the Tigers so far.

They arrive at St James' Park with just two wins to their name and only winless Wakefield Trinity below them in the Super League table, but former Leeds back row Alex Mellor sees this match as the perfect way for Castleford to revitalise their campaign.

"We know we've not been great and been well under-par, but what a chance to kickstart our season," Mellor told Sky Sports.

"A derby game, against Leeds, at the Magic Weekend - it's something we've spoken about and something we're going to use as a catalyst to catapult our season on.

Highlights of last year's 34-20 win for Leeds Rhinos against Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend

"It adds to the excitement for us that it's a derby. It makes the game bigger, our league position makes the game bigger, the two points become pivotal, so I feel like we're the lucky ones to be drawn a derby."

Leeds are not helped by being without Harry Newman (10-12 weeks, hamstring), Morgan Gannon (eight-10 weeks, ankle) and Aidan Sezer (five-six weeks, hamstring) due to long-term injuries and the extent of those issues affecting the squad mean youngsters Leon Ruan and Alfie Edgell have been included in Rohan Smith's 21-man squad.

Rhinos hooker Jarrod O'Connor is wary of the danger posed by Cas too, although he warned his side have their own motivations as well.

"This year has been full of unexpected wins and that's something we're going to be prepared for this weekend," O'Connor told Sky Sports. "We know Castleford are going to be looking to get their season started, but so are we."

