Sam Tomkins: I've lived my dream | Matt Peet hails 'special' Wigan Warriors after Super League Grand Final win

Sam Tomkins was denied a fairytale finish to his career, but the Catalans Dragons full-back was able to look back with pride despite the 10-2 defeat to Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The 2023 showpiece at Old Trafford saw the 34-year-old bring the curtain down on a 15-year career which saw him win three Super League Grand Finals, lift the Challenge Cup twice, and captain England while earning 29 international caps.

Tomkins would not have a winning send-off on Super League's biggest stage though as the Dragons were beaten by the club he began his career at and had two successful spells with. However, he was still able to find some solace in everything he has achieved.

"I lived my dream and I'm sad today, but hopefully I can look back over the last 15 years and be happy," Tomkins told Sky Sports.

"I've had a lot of hard points and it doesn't get any lower than this, but I've had a lot more highs and I just want to thank everyone from every player I've played with and every coach.

"I'm not retiring after 15 years [as a professional player], I'm retiring from doing something I've done from five years old. I've got friends for life from this game, and it's given me and my family everything I've got.

"I've been getting messages all week from people saying: 'Thanks for what you've done for the game,' and I need to thank the game. It's given me absolutely everything and it's made me the player and the person I am."

Tomkins was not the only Catalans player bowing out after the Grand Final, with former NRL champion Mitchell Pearce hanging his boots up too after spending the final two seasons of a 16-year career with the Perpignan-based club.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara was full of praise for everything the pair had done both for the club and during their respective careers, but admitted his side were very much second-best to Wigan on the night.

"They've been outstanding," McNamara told Sky Sports. "It's a tough way for them for them to finish their careers and they've both had outstanding careers.

"It would have been nice for them to finish in the right way, but we probably didn't deserve to win it tonight."

Tomkins may yet retain some involvement with Catalans in a yet-to-be-specified off-field role, but his immediate focus after bring his playing career to a close is on spending more time with his family.

"Sometimes you have to be a bit selfish as an athlete and this year I've had to be a bit more selfish than I would have liked," Tomkins said.

"I've had to say 'no' to my kids and my wife far too many times this year because I've struggled a lot physically getting ready for games.

"I'm glad that's over and I can go and be a bit of a better dad. I've not been able to be present for as many things as I want this year and I've got an amazing wife who's pushed me to be that way.

"She's pushed me to put my career first, but that's over with now and the next three months looks like me trying to be the best dad ever."

Peet: It's been a long time coming for Wigan

Wigan's victory over Catalans marked their sixth Super League Grand Final triumph and the second major trophy in as many seasons in charge for head coach Matt Peet.

The Wigan native and lifelong Warriors fan steered his hometown club to Betfred Challenge Cup glory last year and now has a Grand Final winners' ring to add to his collection.

Peet was quick to thank Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski and outgoing chairman Ian Lenagan for placing faith in him to take over from Adrian Lam ahead of the 2022 season and hailed his squad for securing the Warriors' first Super League title since 2018.

"It feels good, and it's been a long time coming," Peet told Sky Sports. "Myself and Rads started talking about what we wanted to achieve over the next few years a couple of years ago, and we're building.

"We've got a special group of players, a special club from top to bottom, and I'm proud of everyone in the environment.

"So many people have put trust in me over the years, and hopefully tonight we can celebrate together."

Among those congratulating Peet at full time was England head coach Shaun Wane, who was in charge of Wigan last time they won the Grand Final and still holds a leadership role at the DW Stadium.

Wane and Peet worked together closely when the latter was heading up the Warriors' youth set-up too and he was delighted to be able to taste glory at Old Trafford as well.

"We talk all the time about this feeling," Peet said. "I've been very jealous of him for a long time because he's savoured it.

"I'm made up I can share this moment with him and Rads in particular, they put so much trust in me and I just continue to keep paying them back."