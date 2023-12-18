The Bench funniest moments of 2023: Kyle Amor's ostrich ride, Sam Tomkins on lie detectors and much more!
With the year coming to a close, The Bench takes a look back at some of the funniest moments from the 2023 season of the show; Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 18/12/23 5:31pm
With the year coming to an end, a special episode of The Bench takes a moment to look back at some of the funniest moments on the podcast in 2023.
With the first full season of the Bench coming to a close, Sky Sports' Jon Wilkin and Jenna Brooks take a look back at the highlights, including Kyle Amor's revelation that he's ridden an ostrich, Sam Tomkins' excellent 'Off the Bench' idea to introduce lie detectors into rugby league and Dan Sarginson's plea to bring back streakers!
- Sam Powell leaves behind home comforts for next chapter at Warrington Wolves
- Sky Sports to show every Super League match live in historic new deal
- Stream the best rugby league and more with NOW | Full Super League 2024 fixture list
They also look at some of the best moment from the season including a bull escaping onto the pitch at Catalans Dragons and Konrad Hurrell's dance moves.
The Bench will return in the New Year when the Super League season gets back under way.
The Bench: Funniest flashbacks from 2023
Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, plus the World Club Challenge, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.