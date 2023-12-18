The Bench funniest moments of 2023: Kyle Amor's ostrich ride, Sam Tomkins on lie detectors and much more!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin look back at some of the funniest and most bizarre moments from The Bench in 2023. Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin look back at some of the funniest and most bizarre moments from The Bench in 2023.

With the year coming to an end, a special episode of The Bench takes a moment to look back at some of the funniest moments on the podcast in 2023.

With the first full season of the Bench coming to a close, Sky Sports' Jon Wilkin and Jenna Brooks take a look back at the highlights, including Kyle Amor's revelation that he's ridden an ostrich, Sam Tomkins' excellent 'Off the Bench' idea to introduce lie detectors into rugby league and Dan Sarginson's plea to bring back streakers!

They also look at some of the best moment from the season including a bull escaping onto the pitch at Catalans Dragons and Konrad Hurrell's dance moves.

The Bench will return in the New Year when the Super League season gets back under way.

The Bench: Funniest flashbacks from 2023

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott stole the show in May with his response to seeing a bull escape onto the Catalans Dragons pitch! Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott stole the show in May with his response to seeing a bull escape onto the Catalans Dragons pitch!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In September, Konrad Hurrell caught everyone's attention with this unforgettable dance move... In September, Konrad Hurrell caught everyone's attention with this unforgettable dance move...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In only the fourth episode of The Bench, Kyle Amor dropped this bombshell about ostriches! In only the fourth episode of The Bench, Kyle Amor dropped this bombshell about ostriches!

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, plus the World Club Challenge, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.