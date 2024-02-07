Jodie Cunningham and Courtney Winfield-Hill join Sky Sports' Super League 2024 coverage

Current England and St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham and former England international Courtney Winfield-Hill will join Sky Sports as expert analysts for the biggest ever season of Super League on Sky Sports and NOW.

The Woman of Steel winner back in 2021, Cunningham has won all there is to win in the sport domestically. She is a six-time Challenge Cup winner, Grand Final winner and a League Leaders' Shield winner. She also has 30 England caps to her name.

Originally a fast bowler in Australian cricket, Winfield-Hill switched the crease for the rugby field in 2018. Across a four-year stint at Leeds Rhinos, Winfield-Hill won two Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one League Leaders' Shield. Her performances in 2019 also earned her the Woman of Steel.

Cunningham and Winfield-Hill will offer insight and analysis across both men's and women's Super League this season.

They join Sky Sports following a historic rights deal made last year, giving Super League fans the chance to watch every Betfred Super League match live for the first time.

Image: Winfield-Hill and Cunningham are both former Women of Steel winners

Sky Sports and NOW is the only place to watch every game live all season. All six matches in each Super League round will be shown live, totalling around 170 games each year across Sky and NOW platforms. This will include Magic Weekend fixtures, Playoffs and all three Grand Finals - Men's, Women's and Wheelchair.

Renewed investment means that video referees will now feature in all Super League matches, bringing increased consistency and integrity to the sport.

Sky Sports' full commentary and on-screen team for 2024 are as follows: Barrie McDermott, Bill Arthur, Brian Carney, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Dave Woods, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jenna Brooks, Jodie Cunningham, Jon Wells, Jon Wilkin, Kyle Amor, Mark Wilson, Terry O'Connor, and Sam Tomkins.

