England Men and Women announce fixtures against France in Toulouse on June 29

England's Men and Women rugby league sides have announced fixtures against France in Toulouse on Saturday June 29, as the French Rugby League (FFR XIII) celebrates 90 years of the game in the country.

England Women will face France at 2.30pm UK time at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, followed by England Men against France at 5pm UK time in the same stadium.

Both the men's and women's sides last played France in April 2023 in a Warrington double--header, with both curiously winning by the same 64-0 score-lines.

England Men and England Women last played in France in 2021, with the men winning 30-10 in Perpignan, and the women 40-4.

"Rugby League in France has a rich and proud history, and the men's international side first played England in Paris in 1934," RFL chair Simon Johnson said.

"I am delighted that our England sides have been invited be part of the 90th anniversary celebrations. Our thanks go to the FFR XIII for making this possible and we wish them well for the next 90 years."

