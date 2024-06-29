France vs England: Double delight for visitors as men and women triumph in mid-season internationals

Two tries apiece from Ash Handley, Jack Welsby and Tom Johnstone helped England’s men to an 40-8 victory over France in Saturday’s mid-season international in Toulouse.

England, watched over by assistant coach Andy Last in the absence of head coach Shaun Wane, suffered a shock early setback as a try from Fouad Yaha, and conversion and penalty from Arthur Morgue put the hosts into an eight-point lead.

But Handley's first-half double, and one apiece from Welsby and Tom Johnstone, saw the visitors turn things around to lead 18-8 at half time. The England full-back's and Johnstone's second, and scores from Warrington Wolves pair Matty Nicholson and George Williams put the seal on the victory after the break.

It followed England Women cruising to a 42-0 win over France in the opening game of the double-header, with debutant Anna Davies leading the way for the visitors with two tries at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

What's next?

England's men are back in action later this year when Samoa visit for a two-Test tour. Shaun Wane's side host the side which beat them in the semi-finals of the last Rugby League World Cup in Wigan on Sunday, October 27 (2.30pm kick-off) and Leeds on Saturday, November 2 (2.30pm).

The Betfred Super League resumes with Round 15 live on Sky Sports on Friday, July 5. Watch every match of the 2024 Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free with NOW.